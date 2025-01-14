CarCast+Edmunds: Honda 0 Series, BMW Panoramic iDrive and more from CES

Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria and Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver discuss all the happenings from the CES tech show in Las Vegas in this week's episode. They chat about the Honda 0 Series and BMW iDrive and also cover Corvette ZR1 pricing.

Catch the episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.