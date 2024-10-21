- The Ford Mustang Mach-E gets mechanical, visual and technological updates for 2025.
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Look: A Little More Tech, A Little More Style
More tech and fresh duds enhance Ford's easy-to-like EV for 2025
The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't much different than last year's model, but small updates to the EV's tech and styling should keep it competitive against a growing crop of compact electric crossovers. It's even a touch cheaper than before; the 2025 Mach-E will be priced from $38,490 (including $1,995 for destination). As of this writing, the 2024 Mach-E costs $41,990.
What's new inside?
There's a new Connectivity package that brings optional 5G Wi-Fi to the Mach-E, and it'll allow you to connect up to 10 devices and use them at distances up to 50 feet away from the vehicle. This pack also includes apps like YouTube, so you can watch videos while parked (you know, while charging).
The Mach-E can also be had with Ford's BlueCruise 1.5 driver assistance technology, which now includes automatic lane change functionality. BlueCruise is one of the better hands-free automated driving assistance systems available today, and Mach-E buyers can either get it via a one-year subscription plan or a flat-out one-time purchase.
Ford has also moved to using a column-mounted gear selector in the Mach-E, rather than the old rotary dial. This frees up a bit of center console space. And buyers in warmer climates will be happy to learn that ventilated front seats are finally on the options list; they come standard on the Premium trim level.
What's new outside?
The new Sport Appearance Package makes the base car look a lot more like the high-performance GT. This option brings the GT's front fascia, red Brembo brake calipers and 19-inch wheels to other Mach-E models.
New colors are available, too, and check out the Dark Carbonized Gray wheels that can be had on the super-duper-fun Mustang Mach-E Rally, above.
Everything else (mostly) stays the same
The Mach-E's powertrain stays the same for 2025. Buyers can choose from either a 72-kWh or 91-kWh battery, as well as single- or dual-motor configurations, depending on the trim level. Power output ranges from 264 horsepower and 387 lb-ft of torque with the standard-range, single-motor variant, to as much as 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque in the GT. You can even increase that latter figure to 700 lb-ft if you opt for the GT Performance upgrade, which you can either spec when you buy the Mach-E, or unlock post-purchase through the FordPass app.
One new feature that'll help the Mach-E's cold-weather range is a heat pump that'll help it operate more efficiently. We don't yet have EPA-estimated range numbers for the 2025 Mach-E, but for comparison, the 2024 model is rated to go as much as 320 miles in extended-range, single-motor guise.
Full EPA info and pricing should be available closer to the 2025 Mach-E hitting dealerships early next year.