There's a new Connectivity package that brings optional 5G Wi-Fi to the Mach-E, and it'll allow you to connect up to 10 devices and use them at distances up to 50 feet away from the vehicle. This pack also includes apps like YouTube, so you can watch videos while parked (you know, while charging).

The Mach-E can also be had with Ford's BlueCruise 1.5 driver assistance technology, which now includes automatic lane change functionality. BlueCruise is one of the better hands-free automated driving assistance systems available today, and Mach-E buyers can either get it via a one-year subscription plan or a flat-out one-time purchase.

Ford has also moved to using a column-mounted gear selector in the Mach-E, rather than the old rotary dial. This frees up a bit of center console space. And buyers in warmer climates will be happy to learn that ventilated front seats are finally on the options list; they come standard on the Premium trim level.