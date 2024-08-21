That's quite a bit of coin for an electric minivan aimed at the mass market, and while it doesn't have any direct competitors, the entry-level EV9 costs $5,000 less. However, that version of the EV9 makes do with 215 horsepower, and the long-range model produces just 201 hp. The starter ID Buzz (VW stylizes it as "ID. Buzz") has a healthy 282 hp on tap. The ID Buzz's dual-motor all-wheel-drive option increases this to 335 hp, though the AWD EV9 produces a bit more, at 379 hp.

We can't ignore the ID Buzz's uninspiring range estimates, however. Even though its battery pack has a robust capacity of 91 kWh, its 234 miles of range with RWD and 231 miles of range with AWD is below what the EV9 offers. Only the base EV9's 230 miles of range is comparable with the ID Buzz. All other versions use a nearly 100-kWh pack with EPA estimates ranging between 270 miles and 304 miles.

On paper, the EV9 and ID Buzz are well matched, and we'll know for certain once we have the VW in for full testing and evaluation. For now, here's pricing and equipment information for all ID Buzz trim levels.

The entry-level ID Buzz Pro S ($61,545) is rear-drive only and comes with:

20-inch wheels

Adaptive LED headlights

Keyless entry and start

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Tri-zone climate control

Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats

Heated second-row seats

12.9-inch touchscreen

Nine-speaker audio system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charging pad

Eight USB-C ports

Front and rear parking sensors

Blind-spot warning

Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure mitigation

Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking

Function that allows you to "teach" the ID Buzz how to park in often-used parking spots

The Pro S doesn't offer any packages or optional extras. If you want more features (or simply need all-wheel drive), you'll want to step up to the Pro S Plus. It starts at $65,045 for RWD and $69,545 for AWD. On top of Pro S content, you get:

Expanded exterior color palette with two-tone paint options

Heated windshield (AWD only)

Hands-free sliding rear doors and cargo door

Second-row bench with seating for seven (RWD only)

Second-row captain's chairs with seating for six (standard with AWD, optional for RWD)

14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Head-up display

360-degree parking camera

An electrochromic panoramic glass roof (which can turn from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button) is available for an additional $1,495.

The 2025 VW ID Buzz will also be available in a 1st Edition trim unique to this model year. Priced from $67,045 for the RWD version and $71,545 with AWD, it packs: