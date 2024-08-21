- VW announces pricing and EPA range estimates for the all-electric ID Buzz van.
- Rear-wheel-drive Pro S model starts at $61,545.
- It offers up to 234 miles of range.
- It'll be on sale by the end of this year.
The 2025 VW ID Buzz Electric Van Starts at $61,545
Tops out above $70,000 for fully loaded models
It's been two and a half years since Volkswagen first showed off its all-electric revival of the iconic Microbus, the ID Buzz. It's been a long wait, and in the interim, the three-row EV market has grown to include vehicles like the Rivian R1S and Kia EV9 — we named the latter Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV and Best of the Best in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2024. Today, the ID Buzz moves one step closer to its U.S. launch in just a few months with the announcements of both pricing and EPA range estimates. The 2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz starts at $61,545 (including the $1,550 destination charge) and will travel up to 234 miles on a full charge.
That's quite a bit of coin for an electric minivan aimed at the mass market, and while it doesn't have any direct competitors, the entry-level EV9 costs $5,000 less. However, that version of the EV9 makes do with 215 horsepower, and the long-range model produces just 201 hp. The starter ID Buzz (VW stylizes it as "ID. Buzz") has a healthy 282 hp on tap. The ID Buzz's dual-motor all-wheel-drive option increases this to 335 hp, though the AWD EV9 produces a bit more, at 379 hp.
We can't ignore the ID Buzz's uninspiring range estimates, however. Even though its battery pack has a robust capacity of 91 kWh, its 234 miles of range with RWD and 231 miles of range with AWD is below what the EV9 offers. Only the base EV9's 230 miles of range is comparable with the ID Buzz. All other versions use a nearly 100-kWh pack with EPA estimates ranging between 270 miles and 304 miles.
On paper, the EV9 and ID Buzz are well matched, and we'll know for certain once we have the VW in for full testing and evaluation. For now, here's pricing and equipment information for all ID Buzz trim levels.
The entry-level ID Buzz Pro S ($61,545) is rear-drive only and comes with:
- 20-inch wheels
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Keyless entry and start
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Tri-zone climate control
- Heated, ventilated and massaging front seats
- Heated second-row seats
- 12.9-inch touchscreen
- Nine-speaker audio system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging pad
- Eight USB-C ports
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Blind-spot warning
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure mitigation
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
- Function that allows you to "teach" the ID Buzz how to park in often-used parking spots
The Pro S doesn't offer any packages or optional extras. If you want more features (or simply need all-wheel drive), you'll want to step up to the Pro S Plus. It starts at $65,045 for RWD and $69,545 for AWD. On top of Pro S content, you get:
- Expanded exterior color palette with two-tone paint options
- Heated windshield (AWD only)
- Hands-free sliding rear doors and cargo door
- Second-row bench with seating for seven (RWD only)
- Second-row captain's chairs with seating for six (standard with AWD, optional for RWD)
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Head-up display
- 360-degree parking camera
An electrochromic panoramic glass roof (which can turn from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button) is available for an additional $1,495.
The 2025 VW ID Buzz will also be available in a 1st Edition trim unique to this model year. Priced from $67,045 for the RWD version and $71,545 with AWD, it packs:
- Choice of five two-tone exterior paint schemes with Dune (white and brown) interior
- Unique wheels
- Roof rails
- 1st Edition badges
- Electrochromic panoramic glass roof
- Second-row bench (RWD only)
- Second-row captain's chairs (AWD only)
Edmunds says
Prices for the 2025 VW ID Buzz are steep but in line with other three-row EVs. We can't wait to drive this electric Microbus revival when it goes on sale in just a few months.