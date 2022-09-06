First Drive of the 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: Driving the World's Most Charismatic EV

Storage is one of the main reasons to consider buying an ID. Buzz. Up front, there are large pockets and rubberized trays to store small items, including a deep well next to the steering wheel for slipping your smartphone inside vertically. USB charge ports abound here as well, with four ports up front and one at each sliding door in the back. There is also a center storage bin that features folding openings at the front and rear and configurable cupholders, and it can be fully removed very easily to create a clear path to the second row. We're pretty interested to see what sort of accessories or attachments the aftermarket cooks up for that spot.

The cargo area behind the second row of seats is inarguably large. At 39.6 cubic feet, according to Volkswagen's specs, it's far more space than what's behind the third row of the Chevrolet Tahoe (25.5 cubes) and just shy of the most spacious minivan on the market, the Kia Carnival (40.2 cubes). The van's upright shape gives it a low load floor and high ceiling. There's also a wide opening and deep volume from the hatch to the rear seats. Adding a third row of seats will certainly have some effect on cargo space, but we're confident the space should still be pretty ample. The second row splits and folds down, and we imagine the third row will do the same to create a flat load space over the seatbacks. Perfect for, say, a small van-sized mattress of sorts.

How economical is the ID. Buzz?

When it comes to electric vehicles, range is the number that people focus on over efficiency, mainly because the cost of electricity is still a fraction of what we pay to fill up a gas tank. While we are still far from having any meaningful range and efficiency numbers for the U.S.-market models, we did some back-of-the-napkin math on the European numbers that Volkswagen provided and took into account what we've seen in the VW ID.4 models we've tested.

So our best educated guess for EPA estimates? We think the single-motor rear-wheel-drive ID. Buzz may get an estimated range of 200 miles and efficiency of around 39 kWh/100 miles. In Edmunds' real-world EV range testing, we've seen on average 13% more range in the ID.4 than its EPA estimate. So it's possible we could see around 226 miles of range out of the ID. Buzz.

As far as charging goes, the ID. Buzz will be able to support up to 11 kW of Level 2 AC charging, as well as 170 kW at a DC fast charger. In terms of time, you'll be able to charge from zero to 100% in a few as 7.5 hours at home and from 5% battery to 80% capacity in as little as 30 minutes given the right conditions at a DC fast charger.

Edmunds says

There is a major cool factor with the ID. Buzz. It preserves enough of the original Microbus' mojo and packages it into something that looks thoroughly modern and is extremely versatile. In person, its charm is undeniable, even with some of the cheap interior plastics and glitchy electronics. And though it's far from the quickest EV or minivan, the ID. Buzz is destined to have a massive cult following when it eventually arrives in North America in 2024.