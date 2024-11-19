- Matt and Alistair return to talk about Matt's trip to SEMA.
- Alistair talks about driving the Volkswagen ID Buzz.
- While Matt chats about the Audi SQ7.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: SEMA, Audi SQ7 and the Volkswagen ID Buzz
Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria return to talk about the SEMA show along with driving the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Audi SQ7. Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
