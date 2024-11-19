Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: SEMA, Audi SQ7 and the Volkswagen ID Buzz

Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria chat about SEMA and driving the Audi SQ7 and Volkswagen ID Buzz

2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz action front 3/4
  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • Matt and Alistair return to talk about Matt's trip to SEMA.
  • Alistair talks about driving the Volkswagen ID Buzz.
  • While Matt chats about the Audi SQ7.

Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria return to talk about the SEMA show along with driving the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Audi SQ7. Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

Consider These RecommendationsAdvertisement
Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Back to Top
Back to Top