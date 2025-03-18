2025 Toyota GR Corolla Tested: Automatically in Love

Thankfully, it's still an absolute riot

"The handling character of the GR Corolla isn't compromised by the automatic transmission, and that's great," Niebuhr said. "The steering is direct and the GR moves into corners with confidence."

The Corolla's steering still feels very precise and reacts very quickly, allowing you to get the car's nose pitched down into corners with ease. And the hatchback's perfectly sized steering wheel delivers excellent feedback. When pushed really hard, the car feels incredibly stable, and though it does default to understeer, it feels correctable and unsurprising. And getting it to slide around on our circuit is still among the most fun experiences we can remember out there.

When left to its own devices, the automatic transmission will hold gears up to near redline when you put the vehicle in its track setting, but it does still feel a beat behind when it comes to shift logic. There were a few corners where the vehicle would upshift a hair too early, and with a low-displacement, high-compression engine like this, it really leaves you wanting for more torque on exit. Being at a specific spot in the powerband is essentially for linking corners together in a more comprehensive fashion, and that makes grabbing the paddles and handling the shifting yourself the way to get the most out of the automatic versions of the car.

To get the most out of the car full-stop? Get the manual. It's quicker, more engaging and every bit as fun, making that the winning combination.