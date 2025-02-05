- The Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Land Cruiser are both off-road-ready SUVs.
- The 4Runner is essentially a Tacoma with a cab instead of a truck bed, and the other is arguably Toyota's most recognizable model.
- Which is best? Read on to find out.
2025 Toyota 4Runner vs. Land Cruiser vs. Tacoma: Sibling Rivalry With a Clear Favorite
Plus, why you might just want to buy a Tacoma pickup truck instead
With the introduction of the 2025 4Runner and the reincarnation of the Land Cruiser, Toyota's actually weaved a tangled web. Both of these vehicles are known for their rugged dependability and go-anywhere, do-anything toughness. And while they used to operate at completely different price points, in 2025, top-spec versions of both SUVs sit right on top of each other when it comes to cost, feature availability and even what's under the hood. So, we're here to answer two questions: Which one is best? And, honestly, would you just be better off buying a Tacoma pickup?
4Runner vs. Land Cruiser: How they're similar
Both are built on the same same ladder frame chassis, they have the same wheelbase length and they even share a powertrain. These SUVs are powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's paired up to Toyota's i-Force Max hybrid system. In total, these SUVs both make 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. But while the Land Cruiser is only available with the hybrid powertrain, the 4Runner (and the Tacoma) can be had with a hybrid-less four-cylinder turbo engine, making 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.
The hybrid engines operate similarly in both SUVs. If you mash the throttle, there's a little lag before the transmission kicks down and the power is delivered. At wide-open throttle, Toyota's four-cylinder engine makes itself known with plenty of rattling and vibration, though it must be said, this is less noticeable in the Land Cruiser than the 4Runner.
Neither of these SUVs is particularly quick, but then again, they don't really need to be. If you go easy on the throttle, both the 4Runner and Land Cruiser can achieve mpg figures in the mid-20s.
So, are there differences?
Of course! The Land Cruiser tested here is in top-spec trim with the square headlights, plus all the off-road goodies and creature comforts. The 4Runner Trailhunter, meanwhile, is clad in black and bronze and comes with overlanding goodies like 33-inch off-road tires, Old Man Emu dampers, and a snorkel to keep water out of the engine if you're, you know, fording a river.
Both SUVs have four-wheel-drive systems with a low range, but the 4Runner's is part-time and the Land Cruier's is full-time; the 4Runner will operate in rear-wheel drive until four-wheel traction is needed. Both have disconnecting front sway bars for better wheel articulation, plus locking rear differentials, but the Land Cruiser benefits from a locking center differential as well. The Land Cruiser is also a touch taller and offers superior rear seat room, while the 4Runner offers more ground clearance with better approach and departure angles thanks to those chunky tires and shorter front and rear overhangs.
The Tacoma is here purely for the sake of comparison to the 4Runner because, frankly, they're nearly identical inside. In almost every aspect, the 4Runner is just a Taco with a cab where the bed would usually be. These two have the same passenger volumes front and rear, meaning rear seat space is cramped in both models, which is kind of shocking when you consider the Land Cruiser is no longer (and has the same wheelbase) but manages to include more rear headroom and legroom for backseat riders.
Back to back on the road
Driving the previous 4Runner always left you feeling like you were at the helm of a small boat, but thankfully that's not the case anymore. Even better, because the new 4Runner's seating position is lower, you no longer feel like you're sitting on the car. The view out down the hood is clear, and side and rear visibility is pretty good too. The 4Runner might look huge and rugged, but it doesn't feel intimidating to drive. That said, it's still a truck, and the compromises made for this off-road-focused Trailhunter trim make it somewhat ponderous and discombobulated on the road. The dampers are too firm (likely to cope with big impacts off-road) and the springs are too soft — the result on the road is an immense, completely uncontrolled amount of body roll whether you're braking, turning or accelerating. The sensations of brake dive, squat under acceleration, and lean in the corners are almost comical (until you start to get sick, as I did). And it's not like that roly-poly character is made up for by ride comfort. Every impact, no matter how small, is translated straight from the road surface into your backside.
The new 4Runner drives far too similarly to the new Tacoma. The Land Cruiser does a far, far better job of managing itself on the road. The ride is more composed, road imperfections are properly absorbed, and when you're at speed it is far, far quieter. It also benefits from slightly sharper, more accurate steering and a brake pedal that more neatly blends together regenerative and friction braking. Simply put, everything about the Land Cruiser has more engineering polish. Even the simple fact that there are fewer interior plastics means there's less creaking and better sound insulation from the outside world. If the 4Runner is a great deal of individual parts doing their best to work together, the Land Cruiser was hewn from a single block of marble — it's just so much more solid.
Inside story
The 4Runner shares its interior components with the Tacoma, and while that by itself isn't a problem, the physical bits and pieces that make up this cabin just don't work at the Trailhunter's nearly $70,000 price point. The doors, dash and the vast majority of the center console are made up of hard, scratchy plastic.
The Land Cruiser features a richer interior experience. The dash is covered in leather, the hard plastics are far less abundant, and meaningful places that you interact with have a more premium weight and feel. The seats are softer as well as more comfortable, and they feature under-thigh support (something you can't get anywhere in the Tacoma or 4Runner lineup). Not only that, but the infotainment display is more thoughtfully integrated into the Land Cruiser's dashboard design, whereas the Taco and 4Runner have a massive, tacked-on-looking mini television glaring back at you.
We've also included the cargo volumes for both the Land Cruiser and the 4Runner below — remember, the Land Cruiser is hybrid only and that battery pack eats into the cargo floor. It's why you can't get a hybrid 4Runner with the third row and why both of these aren't exactly cargo-hauling heroes despite being relatively large SUVs.
2025 Toyota 4Runner vs. Land Cruiser: Cargo volume
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota Land Cruiser
|Behind 1st row, w/ hybrid
|82.6 cubic feet
|82.1 cubic feet
|Behind 1st row, w/o hybrid
|90.2 cubic feet
|N/A
|Behind 2nd row, w/ hybrid
|42.6 cubic feet
|46.2 cubic feet
|Behind 2nd row, w/o hybrid
|44.8 cubic feet
|N/A
|Behind 3rd row, w/o hybrid
|12.1 cubic feet
|N/A
And the winner is …
Somewhere in the 4Runner lineup there is a happy medium of price, available options and everyday usability, but the Trailhunter just isn't it.
2nd Place: 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter
Pros:
- New generation brings it right up to date techwise
- Hybrid powertrain doesn't bog it down
- Many trims to pick from
Cons:
- Top-spec models command too much of a premium
- Body control on the pavement is remarkably poor
- Interior doesn't stack up at high price points
1st Place: 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
Pros:
- Bank vault-like quality inside
- Capability built in with minimal on-road compromise
- Well-packaged, polished and thoughtfully designed
Cons:
- Technology being the same across many models diminishes its specialness
- Technically a Land Cruiser Prado; aficionados might not like that
- Should have off-road tire option from factory
Bonus option: Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is worth a mention; it's a fan favorite thanks to its value, utility and rugged durability. If you need to tow or just don't think the 4Runner's cargo hold is sufficient, it's likely the right choice for you.
Photos by Ryan Greger