Back to back on the road

Driving the previous 4Runner always left you feeling like you were at the helm of a small boat, but thankfully that's not the case anymore. Even better, because the new 4Runner's seating position is lower, you no longer feel like you're sitting on the car. The view out down the hood is clear, and side and rear visibility is pretty good too. The 4Runner might look huge and rugged, but it doesn't feel intimidating to drive. That said, it's still a truck, and the compromises made for this off-road-focused Trailhunter trim make it somewhat ponderous and discombobulated on the road. The dampers are too firm (likely to cope with big impacts off-road) and the springs are too soft — the result on the road is an immense, completely uncontrolled amount of body roll whether you're braking, turning or accelerating. The sensations of brake dive, squat under acceleration, and lean in the corners are almost comical (until you start to get sick, as I did). And it's not like that roly-poly character is made up for by ride comfort. Every impact, no matter how small, is translated straight from the road surface into your backside.

The new 4Runner drives far too similarly to the new Tacoma. The Land Cruiser does a far, far better job of managing itself on the road. The ride is more composed, road imperfections are properly absorbed, and when you're at speed it is far, far quieter. It also benefits from slightly sharper, more accurate steering and a brake pedal that more neatly blends together regenerative and friction braking. Simply put, everything about the Land Cruiser has more engineering polish. Even the simple fact that there are fewer interior plastics means there's less creaking and better sound insulation from the outside world. If the 4Runner is a great deal of individual parts doing their best to work together, the Land Cruiser was hewn from a single block of marble — it's just so much more solid.