- Hybrid-powered 4Runner models have 42.6 cubic feet of cargo volume.
- Two-row turbo-engine models have 48.4 cubic feet; three-row models have 44.8 cubes.
- Our real-world test compares the cargo areas of the hybrid and the two-row turbo.
Toyota 4Runner Hybrid Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit in the Trailhunter?
We find out the real cargo capacity difference between the turbo-engine and hybrid 4Runners
With 42.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, there is no question as to whether the Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter and every other model packing the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain can fit my standard collection of cargo test suitcases. The question I'm answering today is how it compares with two-row 4Runner models powered by the standard four-cylinder turbo engine. That has 48.4 cubic feet, a difference almost entirely attributed to it not have a hybrid battery pack below deck. Our Toyota 4Runner cargo test already showed the absurd amount of stuff that can fit inside that version; now it's the hybrid's turn.
Now, before we get to the test, here's a quick primer on the 4Runner lineup. The i-Force Max hybrid powertrain comes standard on the TRD Pro, Platinum and Trailhunter you see here. It's optional on the TRD Off-Road and Limited, which come standard with the 2.4-liter turbo-four. That's the only engine offered on the SR5 and TRD Sport. The SR5 and turbo Limited can also be equipped with a third-row seat, which results in a cargo capacity of 44.8 cubic feet. I won't be testing that today, however.
OK, here is the 4Runner turbo cargo area. Note the floor height.
And now here is the 4Runner hybrid cargo area. Don't really need to spend a lot of keystrokes describing the difference, do I?
The height difference is shown perfectly here as the floor of this bin is equal to the entire turbo 4Runner's cargo area. Per my tape measure, the height difference is precisely 5.5 inches.
This also shows what kind of space is found inside this bin. I'm guessing the available cargo cover might fit in here with the plastic corner covers removed, but that's just a guess as this test vehicle didn't have the cover.
Let's get right to the bags. Boilerplate info, go! There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
Standard bags in 4Runner turbo
Again, this was not difficult for the 4Runner. I could almost hear it laughing at me. "Oh, sweetie, was this supposed to be a challenge?"
But now let's see the exact same Tetris formation in the 4Runner hybrid.
Standard bags in 4Runner hybrid
The 4Runner hybrid's not so smug. This also perfectly demonstrates the height difference between the two. The Big Gray and Green Bag went from being just slightly above seatback height to loaded to the roof. That's a no-no per Cargo Test Rules Section 5, Subparagraph 42-B.
Of course, I don't literally need to use this formation, it was just to show the height difference with the turbo.
There, that's better. There's loads of extra space and sufficient visibility, and I was still able to use the phantom third-row armrest/cubbies to stack bags upon. Again, though, you can see the height difference at play. Note how in the turbo, I had Big Gray stacked upon Big Blue on its side. In the hybrid, it was the other way around with Big Gray on its belly.
OK, now let's bring in the usual extra items.
Here is the 38-Quart Cooler (23 x 16 x 13), the Edmunds Golf Classic Duffle (20 x 10.5 x 10.5) and Water Garden Blue Duffle (same as Fancy Bag but squishy).
Here's the 4Runner turbo again. I didn't put the two duffle bags in this picture, but you can see where they could've gone, right? And that there would've been a lot more room left over?
So much room left over, in fact, that I ran out of luggage from my garage and had to get a little nutty?
Hello. Cozy Coupe Sport! Thing is, I actually went further than this, but let's put that aside and answer the question you've all certainly been waiting for: Can the Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter fit a Cozy Coupe Sport?
Fail!
No, it cannot, at least not on its wheels ... or removing all the other luggage and tilting it to get through and ... dude, this isn't the Cozy Coupe test, OK?
This was therefore the best I could do. This is all my standard bags, plus the cooler, two duffels and a hypothetical second Big Blue (there's a Big Blue-sized cavity lurking behind the cooler).
Pretty darn good, but not as good as the turbo. Also ...
I'm a bit on the fence with the above total as rear visibility was severely reduced. The middle headrest is up, though, and the bags up top are soft, so I'm allowing it. Furthermore ...
The Trailhunter has a rearview camera mirror, which eliminates the visibility concern in all so-equipped 4Runners. I should also note that the 4Runner cleans its rear-facing cameras, which is great considering how dirty and muddy I got this Trailhunter.
And, finally, here is something I didn't cover last time: The new 4Runner still has its power roll-down window. Wouldn't be a 4Runner without it.
I love this feature as you can quickly access stuff in the cargo area without opening the whole tailgate. It allows you to more haphazardly load things inside without fear of them falling out. Bowling ball storage has never been safer.
The window can also be deployed from outside using these buttons on the liftgate that double as lock/unlock buttons. Terrific.
So, to summarize: The hybrid's cargo difference is definitely noticeable, a Cozy Coupe won't fit (ish), and the roll-down window is still awesome.