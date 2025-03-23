Toyota 4Runner Hybrid Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit in the Trailhunter?

With 42.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, there is no question as to whether the Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter and every other model packing the i-Force Max hybrid powertrain can fit my standard collection of cargo test suitcases. The question I'm answering today is how it compares with two-row 4Runner models powered by the standard four-cylinder turbo engine. That has 48.4 cubic feet, a difference almost entirely attributed to it not have a hybrid battery pack below deck. Our Toyota 4Runner cargo test already showed the absurd amount of stuff that can fit inside that version; now it's the hybrid's turn.

Now, before we get to the test, here's a quick primer on the 4Runner lineup. The i-Force Max hybrid powertrain comes standard on the TRD Pro, Platinum and Trailhunter you see here. It's optional on the TRD Off-Road and Limited, which come standard with the 2.4-liter turbo-four. That's the only engine offered on the SR5 and TRD Sport. The SR5 and turbo Limited can also be equipped with a third-row seat, which results in a cargo capacity of 44.8 cubic feet. I won't be testing that today, however.