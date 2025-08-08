Dodge Charger Sixpack vs. Dodge Challenger: Muscle Car Specs Compared

How does the new gas-powered Charger stack up against the car it replaces?

2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack front
  • Dodge added a traditional gasoline Charger to its new electric lineup.
  • The new base inline-six is more powerful than the old base Hemi V8.
  • All-wheel drive is standard and selectable.

Dodge phased out the legendary Hemi V8 in 2024, leaving its Challenger and Charger muscle cars looking for a new powerplant. The electric Charger Daytona came first, replacing both the two-door Challenger and four-door Charger with an all-wheel-drive behemoth of an electric vehicle. However, Dodge always had plans to bring its newest engine, a twin-turbocharged inline-six codenamed Hurricane, to the new Charger to satisfy those buyers holding on to gasoline power.

While the old Challenger came in a half-dozen or so trims, the new gasoline Charger only comes in two (for now): the R/T and Scat Pack, with the Scat Pack being the more powerful and faster of the two. Both it and the electric Daytona now offer two or four doors, again filling both holes in its hi-po lineup. With that in mind, and the specs below, we think buyers will have a hard time making a case for the late Challenger V8.

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack
2026 Dodge Charger R/T
2023 Dodge Challenger R/T
2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack
2023 Dodge Challenger Hellcat






Enginetwin-turbocharged 3.0-liter I6twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter I65.7-liter V86.4-liter V8supercharged 6.2-liter V8
Horsepower (SAE hp)550 hp420 hp372 hp485 hp717 hp
Torque531 lb-ft468 lb-ft400 lb-ft475 lb-ft656 lb-ft
Transmissioneight-speed automaticeight-speed automaticmanual or eight-speed automanual or eight-speed automanual or eight-speed auto
Four-wheel-drive systemstandardstandardN/AN/AN/A
Wheelbase121 inches121 inches116 inches116 inches116 inches
Overall length 206.6 inches206.6 inches197.9 inches197.5 inches197.5 inches
Overall width 79.8 inches79.8 inches85.4 inches85.4 inches85.4 inches
Overall height59.2 inches59.2 inches57.7 inches57.7 inches57.2 inches
Curb weight 4,816 pounds4,816 pounds4,157 pounds4,223 pounds4,415 pounds
Cargo space22.7 cu ft (37.4 cu ft w/ seats down)22.7 cu ft (37.4 cu ft w/ seats down)16.2 cu ft 16.2 cu ft 16.2 cu ft 

The 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six for power, with even the less powerful standard-output (SO) version delivering 420 hp, far more than the old base Hemi V8. Stepping up to the high-output (HO) version gives buyers 550 hp, more than the previous Challenger SRT 392. However, as of now, there is no gas-powered Charger that matches the Hellcat’s 717 hp or anything above it. 

For that, buyers would need to go electric, with the Daytona EV producing 670 hp but dispersing it to all four wheels. The Daytona can get to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, to the Hellcat's 3.7 seconds. For the record, the new Charger Scat Pack Sixpack does the sprint in 3.9 seconds, according to Dodge.

2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack

The new Chargers weigh 400-600 pounds more than the old Challenger with the new ones coming in around 4,800 pounds and the old ones ranging from 4,200 to 4,400 pounds, making the sprint times even more impressive. The new electric Daytona comes in almost a half-ton more (5,767 pounds) than the new traditional Charger. 

All-wheel drive is standard on the new Chargers, though they all feature a driving mode that sends power only to the rear wheels and all feature an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. If buyers want a manual, they’ll have to look in the used car market.

The previous Challenger and Charger were always big cars with lots of space for people and cargo, especially in the back seat. But the new Charger dominates here too, adding 30% more space in the trunk. And with the fold-down second row, the new model can now carry almost 40 cubic feet of stuff overall, including tall cargo that can be laid down.

2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack rear

The last Dodge Challenger R/T started at about $42,000 while the Scat Pack started at about $50,000. The new 420-hp Charger R/T has a base price of $51,990, including destination, with less power than the Challenger Scat Pack but with all-wheel drive. Driving a Challenger in northern states in the winter is a nonstarter. 

Moving up to the new Charger Scat Pack, buyers get more power and torque and a better sprint time (and more cargo space) than the old version for about $5,000 extra. As we said, there’s currently no comparable gas Charger to go up against the Challenger Hellcat, especially in a straight line. But with space in the engine bay, and fans impatiently waiting to turn back the clock again, we wouldn’t be surprised to see another new Charger housing some version of that iconic V8. Until then, the new Charger Sixpack will provide Dodge buyers with the muscle car experience they still crave.

Dodge Hellcat Last Call

 

by

Jake Lingeman is a freelance automotive journalist based in the Detroit metro area. After graduating from Wayne State University, Jake has spent 20 years covering the auto industry for Autoweek, CarBuzz, Newsweek and more. His spare time is spent keeping his old cars running, playing video games and taking care of his property "Up North."

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

