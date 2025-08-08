Dodge phased out the legendary Hemi V8 in 2024, leaving its Challenger and Charger muscle cars looking for a new powerplant. The electric Charger Daytona came first, replacing both the two-door Challenger and four-door Charger with an all-wheel-drive behemoth of an electric vehicle. However, Dodge always had plans to bring its newest engine, a twin-turbocharged inline-six codenamed Hurricane, to the new Charger to satisfy those buyers holding on to gasoline power.

While the old Challenger came in a half-dozen or so trims, the new gasoline Charger only comes in two (for now): the R/T and Scat Pack, with the Scat Pack being the more powerful and faster of the two. Both it and the electric Daytona now offer two or four doors, again filling both holes in its hi-po lineup. With that in mind, and the specs below, we think buyers will have a hard time making a case for the late Challenger V8.