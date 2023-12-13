- The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium starts at $64,250 MSRP including destination.
The 2024 Lexus GX Starts at $64,250, GX Overtrail Costs Close to $70K
The Lexus GX is poised to give the Land Rover Defender a run for its money
The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium starts at $64,250 MSRP including destination. The entry point to the newly updated Lexus GX lineup is one of six total trim levels available. All GX models come equipped with a 379-hp twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Lexus also has a hybrid powertrain planned for the GX, though that will come later.
The next available trim in the GX lineup is the Premium+, priced at $69,250, which builds on the base car’s level of standard equipment, throwing in a few luxury items like heated second-row seats. The aptly named Luxury trim ($77,250) adds further luxury items and the $81,250 Luxury+ trim further enhances the level of standard equipment available by adding a refrigerated Cool Box, an adaptive suspension, panoramic glass roof and more. Lexus has also priced the off-road-focused Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims lower down in the trim structure, clearly in a bid to give off-road enthusiasts access to the features they want at a lower price. Those two are priced at $69,250, and $77,250, respectively.
While the brand-new GX is around $5,000 more expensive than the current model, which starts at $60,225, its pricing remains largely in line with competitors like the Land Rover Defender and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The former is arguably the biggest competitor to the GX, given the Defender 110’s starting price of $62,075 and its more luxurious bent. Higher trims of the Grand Cherokee can be had for around the same money, with top-spec Summit Reserve models costing a tick under $73,000, but many Grand Cherokees can be had for less.
While pricing for the GX’s various trims has been announced, Lexus hasn’t revealed option pricing. Extras for the GX include that cooler box, a head-up display, Mark Levinson sound system and more. Pricing for those will likely be revealed closer to the GX’s arrival at dealers in early 2024.
Edmunds says
The Lexus GX is more expensive than the previous generation, but from the look of things, the new GX will certainly be worth its asking price. We’ll have to drive it to see how well it stacks up against the competition both on- and off-road.