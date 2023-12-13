The 2024 Lexus GX Starts at $64,250, GX Overtrail Costs Close to $70K

The 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium starts at $64,250 MSRP including destination. The entry point to the newly updated Lexus GX lineup is one of six total trim levels available. All GX models come equipped with a 379-hp twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Lexus also has a hybrid powertrain planned for the GX, though that will come later.

The next available trim in the GX lineup is the Premium+, priced at $69,250, which builds on the base car’s level of standard equipment, throwing in a few luxury items like heated second-row seats. The aptly named Luxury trim ($77,250) adds further luxury items and the $81,250 Luxury+ trim further enhances the level of standard equipment available by adding a refrigerated Cool Box, an adaptive suspension, panoramic glass roof and more. Lexus has also priced the off-road-focused Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims lower down in the trim structure, clearly in a bid to give off-road enthusiasts access to the features they want at a lower price. Those two are priced at $69,250, and $77,250, respectively.