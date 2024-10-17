Skip to main content

2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid First Look: Nissan's First Hybrid in Years

Enough electric range for your commute

2024 Nissan Rogue front
  • Nissan has been slow to offer hybrid solutions to U.S. customers.
  • Next year, the automaker will introduce a Rogue plug-in hybrid.
  • Nissan is targeting 70 miles of electric range, but we think it'll be closer to 40 miles.
  • It will be based on the current Rogue, rather than introducing a brand-new generation.

Nissan was early to the electric vehicle game with the Leaf — the first EV designed for the mass market — and it recently introduced the Ariya, the automaker's first long-range EV. But it's been slow to adopt hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. Nissan hasn't blended gas and electricity outside of an Altima Hybrid sold in the late 2000s and a few years of a hybrid version of the last-generation Rogue. But hybrids are seeing a resurgence in the face of EV growth tapering off, and Nissan sees an opportunity to bridge the gas-electric gap with the introduction of the 2026 Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid.

2024 Nissan Rogue interior

2024 Nissan Rogue interior

We don't know much about the Nissan Rogue PHEV just yet, but we do know it will be based on the current Rogue and will go on sale sometime in 2025. Nissan said it's targeting 70 miles of all-electric range, which would make the Rogue PHEV one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids on the market. But the smart money is on an all-electric range of around 40 miles. That's because the path of least resistance is to simply use the powertrain from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — remember, the current Outlander is based on the Rogue — and shove it under the hood of the Nissan. The Outlander's powertrain pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a 20-kWh battery pack, capable of delivering 38 miles of electric range and an output of 248 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

The 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV will provide a nice stepping stone to Nissan buyers looking to save on fuel costs without going fully electric. Stay tuned for more.

