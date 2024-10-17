2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-in Hybrid First Look: Nissan's First Hybrid in Years

We don't know much about the Nissan Rogue PHEV just yet, but we do know it will be based on the current Rogue and will go on sale sometime in 2025. Nissan said it's targeting 70 miles of all-electric range, which would make the Rogue PHEV one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids on the market. But the smart money is on an all-electric range of around 40 miles. That's because the path of least resistance is to simply use the powertrain from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — remember, the current Outlander is based on the Rogue — and shove it under the hood of the Nissan. The Outlander's powertrain pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a 20-kWh battery pack, capable of delivering 38 miles of electric range and an output of 248 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

The 2026 Nissan Rogue PHEV will provide a nice stepping stone to Nissan buyers looking to save on fuel costs without going fully electric. Stay tuned for more.