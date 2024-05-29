Skip to main content

2025 Ford Expedition Will Get the Huge Dash Screen from the Lincoln Nautilus

Ford's big SUV adopts a fresh face

2025 Ford Expedition front
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The Ford Expedition will have a new face for 2025.
  • Other changes include a revised cabin that packs the Lincoln Nautilus' huge dash-spanning screen.
  • Ford may also introduce a hybrid powertrain option.

A refreshed Ford Expedition is likely coming in 2025, and recent spy images show the SUV will sport an updated exterior and new tech. While the photos show the vehicle still clad in camo, it appears Ford is moving from the blocky design of the current model, which heavily reflects the styling of the F-150. The new 2025 Ford Expedition will bring an updated nose with more open daytime running lights to replace the old, closed-off C-shaped ones. They fence in a redesigned grille with new headlights and trim. Lower down on the fascia, reworked vent arrangements no longer appear to house the foglights. We expect certain exterior elements to differ from trim level to trim level as they do in the current Expedition.

2025 Ford Expedition front

The changes largely seem concentrated at the front and rear of the Expedition, with the profile looking to be carried over. The camo-free upper half of the SUV also looks identical to that of the outgoing version, as do the doors and trim accents. However, the 2025 Expedition’s rear is totally redone. Ford relocates the wiper arm to the top of the glass, and the tailgate as a whole looks to be all-new. The taillights have a new LED arrangement and a slimmer, more upright shape, and the rear bumper looks restyled too.

Inside, we expect a total departure from the current model, with the massive dash-spanning screen from the latest Lincoln Nautilus constituting the brunt of the changes. Like the luxurious crossover, the Expedition’s fancy new whale of a screen won’t feature touch functionality — that will be reserved for a smaller screen in the center console. Rather, the display will offer various driver preferences and data points ranging from music streaming options to navigation, gauges and more. Not all controls and functionality appear to be buried in the acres of screens, and it looks as though a gear selector carried from the current model will sit alongside essential functions like climate and volume controls.

What's under the hood is more of a mystery. There’s some talk that Ford (and by extension, Lincoln, for the Navigator) will add a hybrid powertrain. This makes sense, given that the F-150 offers a hybrid powerplant, and that the competing Toyota Sequoia is only equipped with a hybrid. A more traditional gas-only powertrain will likely come standard. We’re going to have to wait until later this year to find out more when the Expedition officially debuts.

2025 Ford Expedition wheel

Edmunds says

The addition of a hybrid powertrain is by far the most intriguing rumor about the new Ford Expedition, and we’re hoping it’ll go a long way to improving the three-row SUV’s lackluster fuel economy figures. The updated tech should help breathe new life into this aging SUV, which has been around since 2018.

