2025 Ford Expedition Will Get the Huge Dash Screen from the Lincoln Nautilus

The changes largely seem concentrated at the front and rear of the Expedition, with the profile looking to be carried over. The camo-free upper half of the SUV also looks identical to that of the outgoing version, as do the doors and trim accents. However, the 2025 Expedition’s rear is totally redone. Ford relocates the wiper arm to the top of the glass, and the tailgate as a whole looks to be all-new. The taillights have a new LED arrangement and a slimmer, more upright shape, and the rear bumper looks restyled too.

Inside, we expect a total departure from the current model, with the massive dash-spanning screen from the latest Lincoln Nautilus constituting the brunt of the changes. Like the luxurious crossover, the Expedition’s fancy new whale of a screen won’t feature touch functionality — that will be reserved for a smaller screen in the center console. Rather, the display will offer various driver preferences and data points ranging from music streaming options to navigation, gauges and more. Not all controls and functionality appear to be buried in the acres of screens, and it looks as though a gear selector carried from the current model will sit alongside essential functions like climate and volume controls.

What's under the hood is more of a mystery. There’s some talk that Ford (and by extension, Lincoln, for the Navigator) will add a hybrid powertrain. This makes sense, given that the F-150 offers a hybrid powerplant, and that the competing Toyota Sequoia is only equipped with a hybrid. A more traditional gas-only powertrain will likely come standard. We’re going to have to wait until later this year to find out more when the Expedition officially debuts.