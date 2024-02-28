The McLaren Artura follows a formula that fans of the brand will be quite familiar with — it's a two-door, two-seat sports car with the engine behind the driver. But the Artura employs the automaker's first V6 and a hybrid system that builds off what McLaren learned from its P1 hypercar from a decade ago. Now McLaren is taking the Artura formula and peeling the roof off with the 2025 Artura Spider.

But creating the Spider goes further than just adding a hardtop convertible roof — McLaren resculpted the Artura's aero profile to help feed air where it needs to go despite a convertible's tendency to disrupt airflow. And since the carbon-fiber monocell that serves as the core of most McLaren products was built from the outset with the Spider in mind, so the Spider is just 136 pounds heavier than the coupe and no less stiff.