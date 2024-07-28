Trip summary

The drive home was almost exclusively highway miles, much like the rest of the drive.

The numbers shown here include charging the car back to 100% full, which was how I started, and seemed like a fair way to end. My total time spent charging during the trip was 2.5 hours. That last 1.25 was after I got home.

Total miles: 997.1

Total kW used: 302.3

Total cost: $155.50

Total charge time: 3.75 hours

For now, let's overlook charging wait time, which was an obvious downside for an EV on a schedule. There isn't a luxury gas sedan that could make this drive for the price. With 87 octane going for $5.76/gallon on this route, a comparable gas sedan would have to get 37 mpg. Bonus points if you can name even one. There are diesels that can do it. Diesel costs $6.36/gallon, requiring 41 mpg to match the Lucid. That's more attainable. But there aren't many of these in the U.S.

With an average highway speed of 70-75 mph, the Air GT went 323 miles with a projected 45 miles remaining. Let's generously call that 368 highway-only miles. That alone would be good enough for ninth place on Edmunds' EV Range Leaderboard, and our official range test results use a 40-mph average speed. It's no wonder the top two spots on our leaderboard are held by Lucids.