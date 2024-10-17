Tesla Model S Plaid (With Track Pack) vs. Lucid Air Sapphire: The 2,254-HP Battle You've Been Asking For

It's the episode of Edmunds U-Drags you've all been asking for: Lucid Air Sapphire vs. Tesla Model S Plaid — but with one important twist. The Model S Plaid is fitted with Tesla's $20,000 Track package, which includes carbon-ceramic brakes, aluminum-forged 20-inch wheels, Goodyear Supercar 3R tires and updated firmware, allowing Tesla's midsize sedan to break the 200-mph barrier. Combined with the Plaid's already potent 1,020-horsepower drivetrain, not many EVs can match this Tesla's performance.

But that's where the Lucid Air Sapphire comes in. The Sapphire impresses with its 1,234-hp powertrain and claimed 1.9-second 0-60 mph time, but even beyond those specs, this is arguably the single best-handling electric vehicle many of us have ever driven.

This battle of electric brawn is certainly one for the ages, and there's only one way to find out which EV wins. Check out the absolutely epic U-Drags video below.