2024 Lucid Air Pure First Drive: A True Ace of Base

Instead, it's how stinkin' eager the Air Pure is to cut a rug. Both the Pure and Sapphire use a traction control system designed in-house by Lucid, rather than the outsourced software found in the midrange Touring and Grand Touring models. This tech works a treat; Lucid says its in-house system is significantly quicker to react than the traction control in the Touring and GT.

The result is a rear-wheel-drive car that's nearly impossible to upset, even when you stomp the throttle coming out of a hairpin turn on a wet road. Any bits of reign-it-in weirdness you might feel in the Touring or Grand Touring is nonexistent in the Pure. That's especially remarkable when you remember that Lucid's other Airs have the benefit of all-wheel drive. The Pure, meanwhile, is tasked with managing all of its 430 hp through a single motor on the rear axle.

You can partially disable the traction control if you'd prefer your Air Pure to be a bit more, um, pure in its rear-drive power delivery. Controlled bits of oversteer are easy-peasy to coax out, and the lack of a motor on the front axle makes the Pure's nose lighter than other Air models, resulting in crisper turn-in. In fact, I'm willing to say the Pure has the best steering of the full Air lineup, full stop. It's the most communicative and the most satisfying to use.