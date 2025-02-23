- Luxury brand Genesis largely stays the course for 2025.
- The Electrified G80 sedan skips the 2025 model year; details about the 2026 model are forthcoming.
- The GV80 SUV sees a refresh, as well as the addition of a new Coupe variant.
2025 Genesis Lineup: What's New With the GV60, GV70, GV80 and More
The Korean luxury brand continues to punch above its weight in 2025
It's hard to think of a car brand, and this is especially true of a luxury car brand, that is doing its own thing and riding its own wave more than Genesis. What once started out as a fancy Hyundai model has now blossomed into one of the most interesting and somehow still underrated luxury experiences in the automotive world. Here's how the brand is keeping things fresh for 2025.
2025 Genesis G70
The G70 may be Genesis' entry-level model, but it's also probably the most fun and engaging of the company's vehicles. The good news is that's not changing in 2025, but neither is much else. The popular Burleigh Blue color is now available in a matte finish. That's it, that's the change. Pricing for the 2025 G70 starts at $43,850, including the $1,350 destination charge.
2025 Genesis G80
The Genesis G80 received an update for 2025 and features new styling inside and out, front monoblock brakes as standard across all trim levels, and a giant new 27-inch instrument and infotainment screen. Sport Prestige and Sport Advanced models get an adaptive electronic suspension and the Sport Advanced model gets launch control. There's a new exterior color called Vatna Gray that takes inspiration from Iceland and four interior colors — black, caramel, gray, and for sport models there is an available red interior.
Pricing for the 2025 G80 starts at $58,450 including a $1,350 destination fee.
2025 Genesis Electrified G80
Simply put, there isn't one. Genesis still has limited quantities of the 2024 Electrified G80 for sale, but there won't be a 2025 model-year car. 2026 models are available in other global markets, but Genesis representatives state that more information on a U.S.-spec version of that car will be released at a later date.
2025 Genesis G90
Genesis' flagship sedan is a whole lot of car for around $100,000. It offers huge amounts of refinement, comfort and style that not only rivals the European brands, it in some cases surpasses them. The G90 isn't receiving a major update for 2025, but minor updates include automatic closing doors on the mild hybrid version and the addition of standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to all trim levels. Genesis is also trimming the G90's exterior color pallette slightly by eliminating Makalu Gray Matte and Hallasan Green.
The 2025 Genesis G90 starts at $91,050 including a $1,350 destination charge.
2025 Genesis GV60
The GV60 is Genesis' smallest EV. Changes for 2025 include a new all-wheel-drive variant with 19-inch wheels as standard, while all trim levels get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Genesis Connected Services are also standard. Finally, Genesis has added a new color to the lineup: Capri Blue.
Pricing for the 2025 GV60 starts at $53,800 including a $1,450 destination charge, but before any applicable tax incentives.
2025 Genesis GV70
The GV70 has a lot going for it. It's priced competitively, looks cool, has decent powertrain options and it drives really well. Ahead of a big refresh for the 2026 model year, Genesis appears to be taking it easy for 2025. Changes are minimal and include the addition of standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Genesis Connected Services. Genesis has opted to ax two of its colors — Cardiff Green and Brunswick Green — in favor of Storr Green, Storr Green Matte, Matterhorn White Matte and Makalu Gray Matte.
Pricing for the 2025 Genesis GV70 starts at $47,650 including a $1,450 destination charge.
2025 Genesis Electrified GV70
While most companies' efforts to turn a vehicle that started life as an ICE model into an EV typically end with a bad car that's overpriced, Genesis has somehow managed to skirt that ignominious fate. First it did it with the excellent Electrified G80 and then again with the Electrified GV70. Like its gasoline-powered counterparts, the GV70 EV isn't seeing many changes for 2025. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard and the color Makalu Gray is no longer available. That's it.
The 2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified starts at $68,400 including a $1,450 destination fee, but before any applicable tax incentives.
2025 Genesis GV80
Genesis' flagship SUV got a great big refresh in 2025. While the exterior looks largely the same (minus the new coupe version) the interior has been uplifted with bigger screens (27 inches!), more tech and lots of nice materials. One of the best available features on the 2025 GV80 is the electronic adaptive suspension with road preview. As you'd guess by its name, it constantly evaluates and adapts to road conditions leading to a phenomenally smooth ride. It's good enough to put many of its Teutonic competitors to shame, as is its stellar warranty. Its five-year/50,000-mile coverage is awesome and should go a long way to comforting buyers who may be skeptical of a new-ish brand.
The 2025 Genesis GV80 starts at $59,650, including a $1,450 destination charge. The GV80 Coupe starts at a considerably higher $81,400 including destination, but the Coupe is only offered with a V6 engine.