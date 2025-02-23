2025 Genesis Lineup: What's New With the GV60, GV70, GV80 and More

The Genesis G80 received an update for 2025 and features new styling inside and out, front monoblock brakes as standard across all trim levels, and a giant new 27-inch instrument and infotainment screen. Sport Prestige and Sport Advanced models get an adaptive electronic suspension and the Sport Advanced model gets launch control. There's a new exterior color called Vatna Gray that takes inspiration from Iceland and four interior colors — black, caramel, gray, and for sport models there is an available red interior.

Pricing for the 2025 G80 starts at $58,450 including a $1,350 destination fee.

Simply put, there isn't one. Genesis still has limited quantities of the 2024 Electrified G80 for sale, but there won't be a 2025 model-year car. 2026 models are available in other global markets, but Genesis representatives state that more information on a U.S.-spec version of that car will be released at a later date.