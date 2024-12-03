[Redacted]

Let's just get this out of the way: BMW didn't give me any pricing, horsepower numbers, range figures or charging rates. The automaker said the refreshed model will be about 10% more efficient than before, though BMW won't elaborate on the actual changes that make this possible. The design gets a slight tweak inside and out, but the car I drove was covered with camouflage. You can see a hint of the new grille in these photos.

The 2026 model will have three trims, one more than the current iX. The new iX xDrive45 slots below the iX xDrive60 and iX M70. We'll get time in the new model later on, but for this drive, my camo-covered test car was the midlevel xDrive60, the updated version of the old iX xDrive50.