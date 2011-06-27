  1. Home
Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Curb weight3524 lbs.
Gross weight4391 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length182.2 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Red
  • Diamond Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Serengeti Sand
  • Athens Blue
  • Lakeshore Slate
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/40R Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
