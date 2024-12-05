Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance: Which EV Is the Most Fun?

What are they like to drive?

We're impressed by Model 3 Performance's handling, noting solid steering and overall body control. The Model 3's Drift mode, which reduces stability control, also provides some fun on our test track by allowing us to kick the tail out a bit while cornering. All in the name of fun, right?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance was recently updated, adding Brembo brakes and an upgraded rear motor. The styling was also tweaked slightly, and we think it looks pretty rad. But it wasn't able to match the Model 3, or the Ioniq 5 N, on track. Some of this is inherent to the design: The Mach-E is more SUV-like than its competitors, and as such, we noticed more body roll while cornering. And despite a fairly quick 0-60 mph time, the Mach-E doesn't feel as rapid as the other two EVs, partially due to its weight.

Inside the cockpit, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N definitely feels the sportiest. It has the most supportive seats, an eccentric steering wheel and a digital dashboard that adds to the specialness of the vehicle. Like the Mach-E, it is heavier than the Model 3 Performance, but the Hyundai does a much better job disguising its heft. The Ioniq 5 N also has the most power (601 horsepower) and a nifty steering wheel button (NGB, for N Grin Boost) that increases power for 10 seconds. The Ioniq 5 N doesn't feel quite as agile as the Model 3, but its handling is nevertheless impressive and it's very quick in a straight line.