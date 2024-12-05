- We've lined up three EVs that are a blast to drive: the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Tesla Model 3 Performance.
- All three cost about the same and are similarly sized.
- Which is best? Read on and watch the video to find out.
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance: Which EV Is the Most Fun?
We hit our test track in a trio of sporty EVs
It is a tremendous time to be a fan of electric vehicles. Improvements in design and technology have made battery-powered cars and SUVs more efficient, practical and easy to use. They've also gotten a lot more fun to drive, and no EVs represent that better than the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Tesla Model 3 Performance — well, without extending to the realm of six-figure offerings like the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT or Lucid Air Sapphire.
So, which of these punchy EVs is best? We hit the Edmunds test track to find out.
Can they go the distance?
Let's talk range. We've subjected all three EVs to the Edmunds EV Range Test, with the Tesla Model 3 Performance taking the crown at 307 miles. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance came in second with 280 miles, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N brought up the rear with 253 miles of range.
So, how much are you sacrificing to get the sportier variant of these electric vehicles? Not that much, it turns out. The Long Range variant of the Model 3 returned 338 miles (+31 miles), the rear-wheel-drive Mach-E with extended range went 341 miles (+61 miles), and the all-wheel-drive Hyundai Ioniq 5 tackled 270 miles (+17 miles). We haven't tested the rear-wheel-drive Ioniq 5, but its EPA-estimated range is 303 miles (+50 miles).
Need for speed
We've gotten the practical junk out of the way, so let's focus on fun. A rapid electric vehicle is nothing new, but how impressive is this batch? Quite impressive.
The Tesla Model 3 Performance is unsurprisingly the quickest to go from 0 to 60 mph, doing so in a speedy 3.0 seconds flat. That narrowly edges out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which returned a 3.3-second time. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance brought up the rear with a time of 3.7 seconds.
What are they like to drive?
We're impressed by Model 3 Performance's handling, noting solid steering and overall body control. The Model 3's Drift mode, which reduces stability control, also provides some fun on our test track by allowing us to kick the tail out a bit while cornering. All in the name of fun, right?
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance was recently updated, adding Brembo brakes and an upgraded rear motor. The styling was also tweaked slightly, and we think it looks pretty rad. But it wasn't able to match the Model 3, or the Ioniq 5 N, on track. Some of this is inherent to the design: The Mach-E is more SUV-like than its competitors, and as such, we noticed more body roll while cornering. And despite a fairly quick 0-60 mph time, the Mach-E doesn't feel as rapid as the other two EVs, partially due to its weight.
Inside the cockpit, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N definitely feels the sportiest. It has the most supportive seats, an eccentric steering wheel and a digital dashboard that adds to the specialness of the vehicle. Like the Mach-E, it is heavier than the Model 3 Performance, but the Hyundai does a much better job disguising its heft. The Ioniq 5 N also has the most power (601 horsepower) and a nifty steering wheel button (NGB, for N Grin Boost) that increases power for 10 seconds. The Ioniq 5 N doesn't feel quite as agile as the Model 3, but its handling is nevertheless impressive and it's very quick in a straight line.
Wildcards
So, what else separates these vehicles? The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N famously features simulated gear changes, allowing you to "shift" your EV like a traditional gas-powered car. That's paired with simulated engine noise, allowing you to tap into the nostalgia of ripping around a track in a rally car. Seriously, the Ioniq 5 N gives off major hot-hatch vibes.
The Ioniq 5 also features a seemingly endless number of customization options. These can grow incredibly complex, but a couple of N buttons on the steering wheel allow you to save preset modes for easy access.
Not all wildcards are good, though. The Mustang Mach-E's pricing structure is a bit frustrating. You need to spend an extra $995 to unleash its full performance, called Performance Upgrade, which is just a piece of software from Ford. It's a bit like buying a Mustang with a V8 engine only to be told you need to buy some software to unlock the seventh and eighth cylinders. We do not like it.
The Model 3 is, in the end, a cleverly updated version of the sedan that debuted in 2017. There have been some exterior styling changes, and we think this version of the Model 3 feels more buttoned up than previous iterations. But it is not particularly roomy, with a back seat that's tight even by sedan standards. However, it's the only of the three vehicles to offer a screen in the back so you can catch up on your favorite shows and movies.
Who comes out on top?
In the battle to be named the most fun EV, there can only be one winner. All three would add a little pizzazz to your driveway, but there was a clear winner.
Third place: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance
The Mustang is not a bad vehicle, but it isn't enough of an upgrade over the more humble versions of the EV to justify its massive price increase. If we were to buy a Mach-E, we'd get one primarily set up for commuting.
Second place: Tesla Model 3 Performance
This was a very tight competition. Both the Model 3 and Ioniq 5 garnered an impressive 8.4 rating in Edmunds' testing. The Model 3 is a bit quicker in a straight line, still comes with gobs of range, is less expensive, and gets you access to the best charging network in the nation. But …
First place: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
The Hyundai just has that little something extra that pushes it over the top. Its size and shape make it more practical for school runs and road trips, and its styling inside and out just makes it feel special. We also found it more engaging to drive, and that's before considering how much we enjoy the simulated shifting and fake noise.
Photos by Ryan Greger