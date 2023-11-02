2024 Acura TLX Gets New Face, Better Tech for 2024

There are some mechanical changes as well. The A-Spec has a new 19-inch wheel, and the Type S has a new 20-inch wheel design of its own. While those wheels are both shod in all-season tires, buyers of the Type S can opt for summer tires on some sweet-looking copper-colored wheels. The Technology and A-Spec cars use their same 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, and the Type S retains its turbo 3.0-liter V-6, which makes 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. However, Acura does say that the base engine is now quieter thanks to thicker carpets, acoustic glass and more sound deadening, while the V6 has improved throttle response in certain drive modes (Sport and Sport+).

Changes continue in back, where the A-Spec has a new set of round exhaust tips nestled inside of an equally new diffuser. The Type S adds a new carbon-fiber spoiler, no doubt inspired by the one available on the Integra Type S. There’s some new colors as well. Urban Gray Pearl can now be had on the A-Spec and Type S, and Liquid Carbon Metallic is new for the TLX Technology.

Inside, the lineup has been graced with a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a trackpad that is more responsive to your touch. The new unit will also interface with your phone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto as standard, and Amazon Alexa is there to feed you targeted ads when you get home. Other technological niceties include standard USB ports in the back and a new wireless charging pad. Acura says models will be arriving in late November at dealers.