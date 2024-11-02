Porsche Charges Extra for the Macan EV's Rear Wiper

I need to have a word with whoever the heck specced our new long-term 2024 Porsche Macan EV. First of all, it should be purple. But crucially, as I just learned this week, our electric Macan is missing an absolutely necessary option: a rear wiper.

Wait, the Macan doesn't have a rear wiper?

Well, hang on. The older, gas-powered Macan has a rear wiper as standard. But the new Macan Electric — which is similar in size but does not share body panels with its gas-powered sibling — does not. If you want a rear wiper, it's available on all trim levels for $370. For what it's worth, Porsche offers an optional rear wiper on the 911 Carrera coupe for the same price.

Why no wiper? Technically, without it, the Macan EV is more aerodynamic and thus more efficient. Just how much more efficient isn't clear, but we have to imagine it's, like, 0.001%.