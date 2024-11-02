- Our long-term Porsche Macan 4 Electric doesn't have a rear wiper, which is dumb and annoying.
- Porsche offers a rear wiper as a $370 option.
- This is a growing trend among automakers that needs to stop. Now.
Porsche Charges Extra for the Macan EV's Rear Wiper
And, of course, our new long-term tester doesn't have this option
I need to have a word with whoever the heck specced our new long-term 2024 Porsche Macan EV. First of all, it should be purple. But crucially, as I just learned this week, our electric Macan is missing an absolutely necessary option: a rear wiper.
Wait, the Macan doesn't have a rear wiper?
Well, hang on. The older, gas-powered Macan has a rear wiper as standard. But the new Macan Electric — which is similar in size but does not share body panels with its gas-powered sibling — does not. If you want a rear wiper, it's available on all trim levels for $370. For what it's worth, Porsche offers an optional rear wiper on the 911 Carrera coupe for the same price.
Why no wiper? Technically, without it, the Macan EV is more aerodynamic and thus more efficient. Just how much more efficient isn't clear, but we have to imagine it's, like, 0.001%.
Here's the optional wiper on Porsche's configurator, displayed on a Macan EV in the correct color.
"The Macan Electric features an optional rear wiper to provide our customers with more ways to customize their vehicle to suit their lifestyle," a Porsche spokesperson said. "For the enthusiasts that value maximum efficiency, to the single-car family that needs their car to operate in all seasons, we want to ensure that their Macan is perfect for them."
OK, so what's the problem?
Rewind to earlier this week, on a 55-degree morning in Los Angeles, when I left my house to head to Edmunds HQ in our long-term Macan. The front and rear windows were covered in wet morning dew, and after clearing the windshield with one swoosh of the wipers, I reflexively tried to toggle the right stalk to activate the rear wiper. That's when I learned our Macan doesn't have one. So I couldn't see out the back window. Several miles from home, and after driving on the freeway with the rear defrost activated, the rear glass still wasn't cleared, just streaked.
Then I flashed back to my time living in Michigan. Anyone who's driven in the winter — especially in areas that use salt to clear the roads — knows how quickly a car's hatch glass can get mucky with snow/salt/water splash-up. During Michigan winters, I was constantly using the rear wiper (and washer) to keep the rear windows of SUVs and hatchbacks clean and clear. This one seemingly simple piece of equipment is a must-have in those situations.
The Macan isn't alone
The truth is removing rear wipers is a growing trend among automakers. Some companies think they just aren't necessary on hatchbacks; the BMW X4 and X6 crossover coupes don't have rear wipers, and neither does the new Acura Integra. Hyundai initially didn't include a rear wiper on the Ioniq 5 when it launched, but this was thankfully rectified as part of the electric SUV's 2025 model-year update.
Admittedly, I like rear wipers on all cars. (Remember when you could order the Mazda 6 with one?) But on SUVs and hatchbacks, they're a must-have. Clearly this is why I should be the one who orders all our long-term cars.