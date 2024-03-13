The 2024 Polestar 3 is now cheaper than it was a month ago. In February Polestar announced that the third car it's bringing to market will start at $85,300, but not so anymore. Some shuffling of packages now means that the Polestar 3 starts at $74,800. It's also worth noting that all Polestar 3s are referred to as "Long Range Dual Motor" because they all share the same 111-kWh battery pack and all-wheel drive.

Polestar 3: Dual motors, 315 miles of range

We also get a more detailed look at what all the trims will look like and what they'll come with as standard. The base car that starts at that $74,800 price makes 489 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque and comes with the Pilot Pack as standard. The Pilot Pack adds several driver assistance systems like Pilot Assist, which is adaptive cruise control with steering assistance. It also comes with automated lane changing, automatic parking and a color head-up display.

Adding the Plus Pack brings the Polestar 3's asking price to $80,300. That's $5,000 less than the Polestar 3 was priced at a month ago but comes with the same options (the Pilot and Plus packs). Opting for the Plus Pack brings a 1,600-watt, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system that Polestar is very proud of. You also get wool upholstery, aluminum trim, a sound-reducing windshield, heated rear seats and steering wheel, air filtration and soft-close doors.