- The Polestar 3 is now cheaper than it was a month ago.
- Some segmenting of packages means it starts at $74,800.
- We also get a more detailed look at its trims
The 2024 Polestar 3 Is Now Cheaper: Pricing, Power and Range Detailed
The Polestar 3 is now a much better deal
The 2024 Polestar 3 is now cheaper than it was a month ago. In February Polestar announced that the third car it's bringing to market will start at $85,300, but not so anymore. Some shuffling of packages now means that the Polestar 3 starts at $74,800. It's also worth noting that all Polestar 3s are referred to as "Long Range Dual Motor" because they all share the same 111-kWh battery pack and all-wheel drive.
Polestar 3: Dual motors, 315 miles of range
We also get a more detailed look at what all the trims will look like and what they'll come with as standard. The base car that starts at that $74,800 price makes 489 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque and comes with the Pilot Pack as standard. The Pilot Pack adds several driver assistance systems like Pilot Assist, which is adaptive cruise control with steering assistance. It also comes with automated lane changing, automatic parking and a color head-up display.
Adding the Plus Pack brings the Polestar 3's asking price to $80,300. That's $5,000 less than the Polestar 3 was priced at a month ago but comes with the same options (the Pilot and Plus packs). Opting for the Plus Pack brings a 1,600-watt, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system that Polestar is very proud of. You also get wool upholstery, aluminum trim, a sound-reducing windshield, heated rear seats and steering wheel, air filtration and soft-close doors.
Am I Ready for an EV?
Polestar 3s with the Performance Pack feature much the same trim structure as the ones without it, but the added oomph drops range to 279 miles. If you opt for the least expensive Performance Pack car (which bumps power to 517 hp and torque to 671 lb-ft), the Pilot Pack comes standard. That car starts at $80,800. The fully loaded Polestar 3 with every package added costs $86,300. That's only $1,000 more than Polestar wanted for the base car a month ago.
Edmunds says
The revised pricing on the Polestar 3 makes it a much more appealing deal.