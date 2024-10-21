- The new Porsche Macan Electric just aced the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- We tested our new long-term Macan 4, which has an EPA-estimated range of 308 miles.
- Our result? 352 miles. That's awesome.
2024 Porsche Macan EV Goes an Impressive 352 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test
Our long-term Porsche Macan 4 Electric beat its EPA-estimated range by 44 miles
Way back in January, we took a Porsche Macan EV prototype on an unofficial range test around Southern California and were impressed that this preproduction vehicle had no trouble beating its estimated driving range. So, now that we've added a 2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric to our long-term test fleet, we figured we'd put it through the official Edmunds EV Range Test ringer. Can the real-deal Macan EV beat its EPA figures, too?
The answer is a resounding "heck yeah." On our official, standardized range test, our long-term Porsche Macan 4 EV traveled 342 miles — OK, 341.7 miles — with 10 miles of indicated range to spare. That puts the Macan 4's final result at a comfortable 352 miles, or 44 miles higher than the EPA's expected 308-mile range. That's a 14.3% improvement.
Similarly, we observed lower overall energy consumption compared to the EPA's expectations. The Macan 4 Electric is estimated to consume 34 kWh per 100 miles, but our final figure was 29 kWh per 100 miles.
How we range test
Ambient conditions were pretty much perfect when we tested our long-term Macan; it was a clear day with an outside temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit. We set the Macan's drive mode to Normal, set the climate control to 72 degrees (and on the driver's side only) and turned on the Porsche's extra regenerative braking, which, to be fair, doesn't really add much in the way of stopping power.
Every vehicle driven on the Edmunds EV Range Test follows the same set of parameters. We aim for an average speed of 40 mph, with 60% city driving and 40% done on the highway. We believe this better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just setting the cruise control at 70 mph and hitting the highway.
We started the Macan 4 Electric at Edmunds' headquarters in Santa Monica with a 100% state of charge and stayed within 5 mph of all posted speed limits. We returned with 10 miles of indicated range remaining, which is standard practice, simply for safety purposes.
What about other Macan EVs?
The EPA estimates range at 308 miles for the 2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric and 288 miles for the more powerful Macan Turbo Electric. For 2025, Porsche is adding a single-motor rear-wheel-drive base Macan EV to the lineup, rated at 315 miles, as well as a dual-motor Macan 4S, which has the same 288-mile rating as the Turbo.
Given our long-term Macan 4's excellent performance, we expect similar results from these other variants. But then again, considering how well the Macan EV prototype did on its unofficial range test, that won't exactly come as a surprise.