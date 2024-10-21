Way back in January, we took a Porsche Macan EV prototype on an unofficial range test around Southern California and were impressed that this preproduction vehicle had no trouble beating its estimated driving range. So, now that we've added a 2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric to our long-term test fleet, we figured we'd put it through the official Edmunds EV Range Test ringer. Can the real-deal Macan EV beat its EPA figures, too?

The answer is a resounding "heck yeah." On our official, standardized range test, our long-term Porsche Macan 4 EV traveled 342 miles — OK, 341.7 miles — with 10 miles of indicated range to spare. That puts the Macan 4's final result at a comfortable 352 miles, or 44 miles higher than the EPA's expected 308-mile range. That's a 14.3% improvement.

Similarly, we observed lower overall energy consumption compared to the EPA's expectations. The Macan 4 Electric is estimated to consume 34 kWh per 100 miles, but our final figure was 29 kWh per 100 miles.