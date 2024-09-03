- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a big update for 2025.
- There's a new off-road XRT trim, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear wiper and more.
- It's also the first non-Tesla to come with the NACS charging port standard.
The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets Tesla's Charge Port, More Range and Off-Road Goods
You're going to be seeing a lot more of these at Superchargers
The updates we reported on for the Korean-market 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 have been made official for the U.S. Well, almost all of them — we don't get the sporty looking N-Line model (don't worry, the fantastic full-on Ioniq 5 N isn't going anywhere). But beyond that there are plenty of other meaningful changes that make one of our favorite EVs even better.
Bigger battery, more range and Tesla's NACS charging port
The big news is split into two parts, but the change that will make a difference to most customers is the larger battery packs. Long-range Ioniq 5s swap the old 77.4-kWh unit for a larger 84-kWh unit, and according to Hyundai that nets "280+" miles on all-wheel-drive models and "310+" miles if you opt for rear-wheel drive. Standard-range models also get a slight bump in battery size from 58 kWh to 63 kWh, which bumps range to "240+" miles, per Hyundai. Despite the bigger batteries, we don't think power figures will grow for 2025. Hyundai hasn't confirmed power outputs for the refreshed Ioniq 5, but the rear-drive's 225 horsepower and the all-wheel drive's 320 hp should stick around unchanged.
These estimates are obviously preliminary, and we'll wait for official word from the EPA (and our own real-world Edmunds EV Range Test) to validate the 5's actual gains. For reference, the current Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range will travel an EPA-estimated 220 miles on a charge, and Limited models will go an EPA-estimated 303 miles. Another major update is that the Ioniq 5 will officially come with the NACS charging port with this refresh. That makes it the first non-Tesla to permanently adopt the company's new port and means that the Ioniq 5 will now have access to the more than 17,000 Superchargers across the country. If you'd rather use the old port, you still can, as every new Ioniq 5 sold will come with a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter.
An off-road-ready Ioniq 5? Sure, why not
If you ever yearned for a more off-road-focused version of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has delivered. The new XRT trim is an Ioniq 5 for the dirt. Like other XRTs, it comes with extra black plastic body cladding, trim-specific bumpers, front tow hooks, unique wheels, all-terrain tires and interior cosmetic enhancements. Hyundai hasn't confirmed if XRTs will get added drive modes or how much extra ground clearance the tires add, but if there's one thing we've learned from our first taste of the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, it's that these off-road EVs can be quite good fun.
Other updates include new front and rear bumpers for all models, which have the added effect of growing the car's overall length by almost an inch. At long last, the model also sees the addition of a rear window wiper, and Hyundai has restyled the rear spoiler and added new wheel choices. Inside, the Ioniq 5 inherits the Ioniq 6’s light-up four-pixel motif steering wheel, the wireless charger has been relocated to the left side of the center console, and the console now features buttons for the heated and ventilated seats (if the car is optioned with them) and the park assist feature. Additionally, the climate controls and infotainment dials have been reorganized slightly.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are finally standard across the range, and the driver assists have been updated, too, with updated lane-keeping and park assist features. Hyundai also added its more advanced adaptive cruise control system and the ability for the Ioniq 5 to receive over-the-air updates. The extra safety tech is nice, but the car is also physically stronger as well. Hyundai says the body, front and rear doors, and parts of the B-pillar (that is, the part of the body work the seat belt mounts to) have all been reinforced to improve occupant safety.
Hyundai hasn't released pricing for the face-lifted Ioniq 5 just yet, but expect slight price increases across the board. That said, all Ioniq 5s still qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit if you lease one and the partial credit of $3,750 if you buy one because final assembly now takes place at the Hyundai Group's manufacturing plant in Georgia. Expect to see the refreshed Ioniq 5 in dealerships before the end of the year.