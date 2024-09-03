These estimates are obviously preliminary, and we'll wait for official word from the EPA (and our own real-world Edmunds EV Range Test) to validate the 5's actual gains. For reference, the current Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range will travel an EPA-estimated 220 miles on a charge, and Limited models will go an EPA-estimated 303 miles. Another major update is that the Ioniq 5 will officially come with the NACS charging port with this refresh. That makes it the first non-Tesla to permanently adopt the company's new port and means that the Ioniq 5 will now have access to the more than 17,000 Superchargers across the country. If you'd rather use the old port, you still can, as every new Ioniq 5 sold will come with a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter.

An off-road-ready Ioniq 5? Sure, why not

If you ever yearned for a more off-road-focused version of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has delivered. The new XRT trim is an Ioniq 5 for the dirt. Like other XRTs, it comes with extra black plastic body cladding, trim-specific bumpers, front tow hooks, unique wheels, all-terrain tires and interior cosmetic enhancements. Hyundai hasn't confirmed if XRTs will get added drive modes or how much extra ground clearance the tires add, but if there's one thing we've learned from our first taste of the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, it's that these off-road EVs can be quite good fun.

Other updates include new front and rear bumpers for all models, which have the added effect of growing the car's overall length by almost an inch. At long last, the model also sees the addition of a rear window wiper, and Hyundai has restyled the rear spoiler and added new wheel choices. Inside, the Ioniq 5 inherits the Ioniq 6’s light-up four-pixel motif steering wheel, the wireless charger has been relocated to the left side of the center console, and the console now features buttons for the heated and ventilated seats (if the car is optioned with them) and the park assist feature. Additionally, the climate controls and infotainment dials have been reorganized slightly.