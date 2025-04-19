Our Volvo EX30 Is as Quick as a Porsche 911

Tech annoyances

Living with the Volvo EX30 hasn't just been a bunch of giggle-inducing launches, though — in fact, our logbook is already full of comments about little annoyances. The worst one? Every single time the car detects a new speed limit, or a road sign like for a pedestrian crossing, it'll make this little "bok" sound and flash the new speed/sign at the top of the touchscreen. "So? Just turn it off," you're probably thinking. Well, you can't — at least, not until our car receives the 1.5.2 software update, anyway, which I'm told is imminent.

Want to change the headlights from auto to on or off? First, go into the settings menu, click on "exterior lighting," select the light setting you want, confirm the action by pressing a button on the steering wheel, and then click to close the pop-up window on the touchscreen. Sheesh. And I thought the dumb headlights in our Chevy Colorado were bad.

Speaking of the touchscreen, we've had some finicky issues with smartphone mirroring. Apple CarPlay just flat out won't work sometimes, and Android Auto is nonexistent despite the Google-based infotainment software. "Just give me Android Auto," said video manager Will Kaufman. "This Android-based system is possibly the most irritating and endless setup process I've ever experienced. Even after signing into my Google account, I'm still having to set up tons of stuff. I've also said yes to what feels like 800 permissions, but the car still won't read text messages to me. I have to give permission to Google Assistant, which I can only do while parked, and I never remember because the issue only comes up in the middle of my drives."