- This new electric SUV slots between the compact Q4 e-tron and midsize Q8 e-tron.
- A 800-volt system allows for rapid charging speeds.
- It features an innovative head-up display.
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Brings High-Speed Charging to Audi Family
Looks to be a serious challenger in the luxury EV SUV space
Audi fans who are in the market for an electric vehicle currently only have two choices: the small, affordable Q4 e-tron and the larger but substantially more expensive Q8 e-tron. The luxury automaker thinks there's enough of a price and size gulf between the two to introduce a new EV — dubbed the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron — which debuted today at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich.
What's under the Q6 e-tron's hood?
Audi hasn't officially announced what will power the final Q6 e-tron, but prototypes driven by members of the media earlier this year were driven by two powertrains: a dual-motor Q6 producing 375 horsepower (boosted to 395 hp in short bursts) and an SQ6 version with 482 hp (with a temporary boost to 509 hp).
The Q6 e-tron will be the first vehicle in Audi's arsenal riding on the Premium Platform Electric architecture co-developed with Porsche. A key component of this platform is that, unlike the current Audi EVs, the Q6 e-tron is underpinned by a high-capacity 800-volt electrical system. That means a much higher maximum charging rate of 270 kW, compared to the 150-kW limit of the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron. Plugged into a high-powered station, the 93-kWh battery pack is expected to charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.
How's the Q6 e-tron's interior?
Audi says the Q6 e-tron is dimensionally roughly the same length as the Q5 compact SUV on the outside, but a long wheelbase and short overhangs should translate into more passenger space than its gas-powered sibling. We consider the Q5 one of the roomier choices in its class, and we have reason to believe the Q6 e-tron will offer plenty of space across both rows.
We have some reservations about the Q6 e-tron's interior design philosophy. There's a distinct lack of physical buttons on the center stack, though we do spy a volume knob. The steering wheel appears to have capacitive touch control panels, similar to what we've seen in the Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4. We're holding out hope that the Q6's wheel controls are improved over these current iterations, where the combination of swiping and button pressing can be hard to master.
The Audi Q6 e-tron makes generous use of recycled materials throughout the cabin. Available are a recycled polyester that stretches from door to door across the dashboard, a similar fabric for the seats and headliner, and seats wrapped in microfiber (also made from recycled materials). You can also select diamond-stitched leather upholstery for a more classic Audi experience.
How's the Q6 e-tron's tech?
The majority of the dashboard is taken up by an 11.9-inch digital instrument panel and 14.5-inch central touchscreen, which are joined under a single curved display. The driver-oriented touchscreen means that a front passenger may have a hard time playing DJ on road trips. To solve for this, a third, 10.9-inch screen is available, allowing the passenger to help with audio tuning or navigation. This screen's narrow viewing field also allows the passenger to watch movies without causing driver distraction. Audiophiles will want to check the option box for the available 830-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system that spreads 22 speakers throughout the cabin, including a pair of headrest-mounted speakers for each front seat.
We still don't know the full breadth of the Q6 e-tron's advanced safety features, but we're excited about the one feature detailed so far. This EV will offer an augmented reality head-up display that very smartly displays information with a depth of field that's more in line with the driver's natural viewing area. The AR layer actually appears to project the HUD info far in front of the driver, partially achieved by using an angled image. This should shift the driver's focus to the actual road rather than directly behind the steering wheel.
How's the Q6 e-tron's storage?
The Q6 e-tron's cargo area measures 18.6 cubic feet with the rear seats up, so max storage is quite a bit less than the Q4 e-tron or Q5. But you do get a frunk trunk as well with an extra 2.3 cubic feet of room — perfect, Audi says, for storing the charging equipment or smaller travel bags.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron has all the makings of a top-tier luxury EV. Our only complaint? That we have to wait an entire year to drive one.