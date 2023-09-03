2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Brings High-Speed Charging to Audi Family

How's the Q6 e-tron's interior?

Audi says the Q6 e-tron is dimensionally roughly the same length as the Q5 compact SUV on the outside, but a long wheelbase and short overhangs should translate into more passenger space than its gas-powered sibling. We consider the Q5 one of the roomier choices in its class, and we have reason to believe the Q6 e-tron will offer plenty of space across both rows.

We have some reservations about the Q6 e-tron's interior design philosophy. There's a distinct lack of physical buttons on the center stack, though we do spy a volume knob. The steering wheel appears to have capacitive touch control panels, similar to what we've seen in the Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4. We're holding out hope that the Q6's wheel controls are improved over these current iterations, where the combination of swiping and button pressing can be hard to master.

The Audi Q6 e-tron makes generous use of recycled materials throughout the cabin. Available are a recycled polyester that stretches from door to door across the dashboard, a similar fabric for the seats and headliner, and seats wrapped in microfiber (also made from recycled materials). You can also select diamond-stitched leather upholstery for a more classic Audi experience.