2024 Porsche Macan EV: What's It Like to Live With?

This smattering of options brought the total from $80,450 to $99,020 (both prices include $1,650 in destination fees). For context, the starting price of the Turbo is $106,950 (with destination). For context, our much-loved BMW iX rang in at $102,070 and our Kia EV9 cost $79,585.

Why did we get it?

As mentioned, the Macan 4 will likely be a high-volume trim for Porsche's new EV. Since all Macan Electrics come with the same 100-kWh Performance Battery Plus under the floor, by not picking the Turbo, we really only left some performance on the table in exchange for real-world range.

Speaking of performance, at our test track, our new Macan 4 posted a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and silently slipped through the quarter mile in 13.2 seconds at 106.6 mph. That's brisk and, frankly, more than quick enough for day-to-day driving. Our Macan 4 stopped from 60 mph in 116 feet and rounded our skidpad with 0.89 g of lateral grip. Oh, and it tipped the scales at a whopping 5,365 pounds. That's roughly as heavy as 10 full-grown Moo Dengs.