- The Macan Electric is brand-new for 2024.
- It shares virtually nothing with its gasoline-powered counterpart.
- Its EPA range estimate is 308 miles.
- Sticker price? $99,020 as tested.
2024 Porsche Macan EV: What's It Like to Live With?
Porsche's new electric Macan joins the Edmunds long-term test fleet
You can tinker with success, but it's best not to mess with it, especially when the success in question is the Porsche Macan. As the brand's top-selling model, it'd be safe to assume that Porsche would want to take its evolution slowly, much like it has done with every other model. But, nope. For 2024, Porsche released an all-new Macan EV. Yes, Porsche will still continue to sell a gasoline-powered Macan alongside the electric model, and, save for their name, the two are essentially unrelated and share no parts.
While we're on the subject of stuff you're normally not supposed to do, buying the first year of production of an all-new vehicle is usually high on that list, too. But as you might have noticed, here at Edmunds, we usually don't prescribe to that unwritten rule, with, for example, our Tesla Cybertruck, Fisker Ocean, Kia EV9 and the myriad other long-term vehicles we've owned through history. This is all a long-winded way of saying: We bought a 2024 Macan Electric for our long-term test fleet.
What did we buy?
To be precise, we bought a 2024 Porsche Macan 4 EV. At the time of ordering, we had the choice between the top-shelf Turbo model and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive 4. Since the 4 represents the more mainstream choice, we went with that, but we did dress it up a bit.
First, we (well, it wasn't exactly a democratic process) opted for the Papaya Metallic paint job ($1,250), 21-inch wheels with all-season tires and rear-axle steering. To that, we added the $3,900 Premium package (Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, rear heated seats, four-zone climate control and LED matrix-design headlights) and the 18-way adjustable adaptive sport seats. Other checked boxes include Porsche's InnoDrive tech, an augmented reality head-up display, heated GT Sport steering wheel in leather, and the Sport Chrono package, among others.
This smattering of options brought the total from $80,450 to $99,020 (both prices include $1,650 in destination fees). For context, the starting price of the Turbo is $106,950 (with destination). For context, our much-loved BMW iX rang in at $102,070 and our Kia EV9 cost $79,585.
Why did we get it?
As mentioned, the Macan 4 will likely be a high-volume trim for Porsche's new EV. Since all Macan Electrics come with the same 100-kWh Performance Battery Plus under the floor, by not picking the Turbo, we really only left some performance on the table in exchange for real-world range.
Speaking of performance, at our test track, our new Macan 4 posted a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds and silently slipped through the quarter mile in 13.2 seconds at 106.6 mph. That's brisk and, frankly, more than quick enough for day-to-day driving. Our Macan 4 stopped from 60 mph in 116 feet and rounded our skidpad with 0.89 g of lateral grip. Oh, and it tipped the scales at a whopping 5,365 pounds. That's roughly as heavy as 10 full-grown Moo Dengs.
Our Macan 4 is estimated to have a range of 308 miles with a consumption of 34 kWh per 100 miles. As we haven't run our Macan through our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test just yet, it's still anyone's guess as to how the Macan 4 will perform, but if you'd like to make a more educated guess, we drove a prototype earlier this year and had some promising results.
The Macan 4 represents Porsche's first attempt at a mass-market EV with a wide-ranging appeal (the Taycan is more niche and aimed at a slightly different tax bracket), and we just couldn't wait to get our hands on one for at least a year. Follow all our updates from our long-term test here.