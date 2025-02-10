2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tested: Just a Silly Little Guy

The Cayenne's interior also gets an overhaul for 2025. Gone is the analog instrument panel, replaced with a configurable screen that lacks a sunshade. I don't personally love a digital instrument cluster, but this one does pack in some usable information. And when you're in manual mode, shifting via the wheel-mounted paddles, yellow lights flash and then turn blue as you near the V8 engine's redline, alerting you to shift.

The rest of the Cayenne's interior is typical Porsche fare and, honestly, easily the most boring part of the car. Everything is black or gray (with a few GTS-specific red accents thrown in). There's also too much piano black plastic for something this expensive. If you're buying a Cayenne GTS, consider a more creative interior specification, please.

Of course, the GTS' motor is the centerpiece here. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 493 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque. It's far from the most powerful V8 Porsche makes, but it still pulls with real vigor. Even better, the thing burbles and snarls through the sport exhaust like it's been ripped from an old German DTM car. Porsche has been making turbocharged V8s that sound good for a while now, but the way this thing gurgles and snorts is bound to bring out your inner child, even if just for a moment.

But the GTS' 4.1-second 0-60 mph run doesn't exactly put it in rarefied air, even among other fast SUVs. Competition from BMW's M division, the hot-rodders at AMG and big, fast Audis like the SQ7 will either closely match the GTS or leave this Porsche for dead on a drag strip. We've also tested more than a few SUVs in this price range that hang on to our skidpad harder and stop in shorter distances from 60 mph.