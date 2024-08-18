The pricing lines up — but you get what you pay for

Here's the one big catch of the Canyon: The base Elevation trim is equivalent to a midgrade Colorado Z71. If you're looking for a cheap truck, GMC doesn't have it. That's where the Colorado WT and LT come in, as well as base-level versions of other midsize pickups.

On top of that, while Chevy will sell you a Colorado with less powerful versions of the 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, GMC only offers the TurboMax tune with 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. That's not a complaint, of course; it's a great engine. But if you don't need that kind of power, it's another reason to consider the Chevy.

But all that being said, how big is the price gap between these two trucks, really? We paid $48,445 for our long-term 2023 Colorado Z71 with the TurboMax engine. An identically optioned 2024 Canyon Elevation? It's an even $48,000, all-in. The Canyon looks better, has a slightly nicer cabin, and comes with all the same in-car tech and driver assistance features. I know which one I'd rather have in the Edmunds garage.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz