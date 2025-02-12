Over 100,000 Toyota Tacomas Have Been Recalled Because of Mud

The Toyota Tacoma is one of the most popular cars in America, but over 100,000 of them have just been recalled because they can literally get too dirty. According to a filing by the NHTSA, exactly 106,061 examples of the 2024 and 2025 model year Tacomas have just been recalled because their real brakes can fail. The reason isn't a mechanical issue, but because if certain models are equipped with four-wheel drive, the 16-inch brake package and 17-inch wheels get too dirty, the rear brake lines may wear, leak, and lead to brake failure.

Toyota is issuing the recall, which means the automakers wasn't forced to do so by the NHTSA. According to the documentation supplied by the NHTSA, Toyota first started receiving reports from dealerships in July of 2024. Toyota technicians noticed that some rear brake hoses were worn through and that the rear brake hose was "able to rub against mud and dirt that was built up on the inside of the rear wheels." Toyota was able to replicate the issue, but only on models with four-wheel drive, the 16-inch brake package and 17-inch Toyota wheels. The root cause was that, despite the brake line design following the proper routing, the clearance between the brake system itself and the lines was different in this configuration than in other models. Toyota says it continues to investigate whether the issue affects 2024-2025 Tacomas with other wheel and brake size specifications.