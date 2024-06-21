Chevy Colorado Z71 vs. Ford Ranger FX4 vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road: Tread Lightly

Three of a kind

Incidentally, all three of these trucks are part of Edmunds' long-term test fleet; we've had the Colorado for several months, but the Ranger and Tacoma are relative newcomers to our garage. All three have turbocharged four-cylinder engines, automatic transmissions and four-wheel drive.

Chevy only sells the Colorado with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but offers this powertrain with three states of tune. Our truck has the most powerful TurboMax spec: 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. Our truck also has 18-inch wheels, 32-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires, an automatic rear locking differential (more on that shortly), and a two-speed transfer case for the four-wheel drive system. All told, we paid $48,445 for our Colorado when we purchased it for our long-term fleet last year.

Ford will soon offer the Ranger with an upgraded 2.7-liter turbo-four, but it wasn't available when we bought ours. Instead, our truck has the smaller 2.3-liter turbocharged engine, making 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The FX4 Off-Road package gets us things like all-terrain tires, an electronic locking rear diff, and an upgraded suspension. Price as tested? $50,580. Not a huge upcharge over the Colorado, and frankly, you get what you pay for inside. The Ranger's interior is so much nicer than the Chevy's.

Last, but certainly not least, is our 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road. Its 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four makes more power than the Ranger's engine (278 hp, 317 lb-ft), but it's also more expensive, at $55,240. Toyota now sells the Tacoma with an optional i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, but we didn't want to wait for that when we ordered our truck. Our bright orange TRD Off-Road has all-terrain tires, a locking rear diff, crawl control (think of it as a low-speed cruise control), and something the other trucks don't have: a disconnecting stabilizer bar. You'll see why this comes in handy in a moment.