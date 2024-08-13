Toyota Tundra Updates for 2025 Include New Rally Package

Toyota launched an all-new Tundra full-size pickup for 2022 with an updated body design, new engines and more. Now in the fourth year of its third generation (where does the time go?), the Tundra is here for 2025 with new features, massaging seats, and an improved towing experience.

The big news is the new TRD Rally package, a homage to Toyota’s Baja racing legacy. The 2025 Tundra decals are a nod to Ivan “Ironman” Stewart, who drove as a member of the Toyota factory team. Stewart racked up dozens of wins, including 17 at the Baja 500 and three at the Baja 1000 races. While Stewart retired in 1999, the now 79-year-old champion still works with Toyota and Lexus, occasionally offering off-roading tips to the errant automotive journalist. Toyota even built an Ivan "Ironman" Stewart Signature Series Tundra for a limited time in the truck’s second generation.