Toyota Tundra Updates for 2025 Include New Rally Package
The new Tundra also includes available massaging seats and improved visibility while towing with updated mirrors and technology
Toyota launched an all-new Tundra full-size pickup for 2022 with an updated body design, new engines and more. Now in the fourth year of its third generation (where does the time go?), the Tundra is here for 2025 with new features, massaging seats, and an improved towing experience.
The big news is the new TRD Rally package, a homage to Toyota’s Baja racing legacy. The 2025 Tundra decals are a nod to Ivan “Ironman” Stewart, who drove as a member of the Toyota factory team. Stewart racked up dozens of wins, including 17 at the Baja 500 and three at the Baja 1000 races. While Stewart retired in 1999, the now 79-year-old champion still works with Toyota and Lexus, occasionally offering off-roading tips to the errant automotive journalist. Toyota even built an Ivan "Ironman" Stewart Signature Series Tundra for a limited time in the truck’s second generation.
The package comes on the SR5 model and includes 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks that provide a 1.1-inch lift in the front, Bilstein monotube shocks, a TRD Pro stabilizer bar to keep the truck steady, an aluminum skid plate to protect the underbelly, and Falken all-terrain tires. Inside, the recognizable red, orange and yellow accents adorn the seats and dash, echoing the exterior.
Toyota says towing is now easier in the Tundra with the addition of a wireless trailer camera system as a factory-installed feature and the option of a panoramic view monitor. With 12,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity, the Tundra can handle a large trailer or boat on- and off-road. The automaker says the available towing mirrors have a taller profile for 2025 along with updated curves to enhance visibility. The Tundra carries over the powertrains from 2024: a twin-turbo V6 that makes 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque and an available hybrid system that has a total output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.
Massaging seats are now an optional amenity for lower trims and standard for the more luxurious 1794, Platinum and Capstone versions.
No word yet on pricing for the 2025 Tundra, but you can expect an update later this year.
Edmunds says
The new TRD Rally package is a timely upgrade for Tundra, giving it more credibility in the dirt and making the lives of those who tow a smidge easier.