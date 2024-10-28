Time to get dirty

Welcome to Holly Oaks ORV park in Michigan, where I'm driving the Ram RHO in full-blast Baja mode. Here, the narrow trails leave pinstripes on the 88-inch-wide truck, but a few open sections allow for some fun dirt-slinging drifts. Power delivery is swift and smooth, with hardly any turbo lag from the new inline-six engine. There are paddle shifters on the steering wheel for the eight-speed automatic transmission, but you don't need them — this gearbox is perfectly matched to off-road shenanigans.

More credit goes to the RHO's Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers with remote reservoirs that keep everything cool. This is the same setup Ram used on the TRX, but retuned for the RHO’s weight balance because of its lighter engine. These shocks constantly adjust compression and rebound so holes and ruts on the trail don't constantly throw you around. They also come with rock shields and are surrounded by beefy forged aluminum upper and lower control arms that not only look like they could survive the apocalypse but also widen the Ram's track by 6 inches compared to a standard 1500. Beyond that, internal bump stops allow for smooth landings if — no, when — the truck gets airborne.

There are three jumps on Ram's off-road course at Holly Oaks, one over a blind crest where the truck lands on both front wheels, another where the truck lands a bit more flat and a final jump where it was easy to get the truck crossed up on takeoff and then land on the driver’s side front wheel. Even taking each jump at a faster-than-recommended speed, the Ram handles it all in stride, leaving me with no lower back or neck pain. I can't say the same about other vehicles I've launched into the air.