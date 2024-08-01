Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison vs. Ford Ranger Raptor vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Off-Road Shenanigans

The contenders

The Colorado ZR2 Bison gets the top tune of Chevrolet's 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It pushes out 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front and rear differential lockers are standard on this trim, as are meaty 35-inch Goodyear Territory tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels. Chevy uses Multimatic DSSV dampers with spool-valve technology that can change from cushy to stiff depending on the terrain. The ZR2 Bison as it sits comes in at right around $65,000 including destination.

Ford finally released the Ranger Raptor in the United States in 2024 and it is a beast. Under the hood is 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with an output of 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, and a 10-speed automatic gearbox is standard. Like the ZR2 Bison, the Ranger Raptor gets front and rear lockers, but its shoes are a bit smaller. The Raptor comes with 33-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tires on 17-inch wheels. Ford uses 2.5-inch Fox live-valve shocks to smooth out the ride, and they change their damping quality when the fluid is hit with an electrical charge. These shocks are a bit more complicated than what’s found in our other two testers. Our truck is priced at just under $60,000.

Finally, we have the 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. This truck has a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid. Yes, this pickup is electrified. Total output is 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed automatic transmission puts the power to the ground. The TRD Pro only has a rear differential locker, but it does have a front sway bar disconnect for better articulation. The Toyota has the smallest tires of the three; the Goodyear Territory rubber measures just 32 inches on 18-inch wheels. Like Ford, Toyota looked to Fox for its suspension system, but nixed the complicated live-valve technology. Our tester comes out to right around $65,000 including destination.