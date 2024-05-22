How's the new F-150 drive?

Really, it's not all that much different than before. Edmunds owns a F-150 Hybrid, and the new truck doesn't feel all that much different from our long-termer. The F-150 remains comfortable and smooth on the road, soaking up bumps well, though you still feel the typical body-on-frame shake on particularly rough pavement. It's not quite as refined as the Ram, but it's not far off either.

The hybrid powertrain is excellent, and if it's available on the trim you're looking at, it's the one to get. It's the most powerful powertrain outside of what's available in the Raptor (more on that truck in another review). The fuel economy is the best in the F-150 range, too. It doesn't make any more power for 2024, but the hybrid powertrain has been recalibrated for better response and quicker transitions between the gas and electric components. The updated hybrid doesn't feel markedly different from the pre-refresh model, though it feels smoother and less clunky from a dead stop than before.

The quick steering makes the truck easy to park, even with the F-150's formidable dimensions. Visibility is good, too, with big windows and well-placed mirrors. The optional surround-view camera system provides a multitude of angles, making it easy to park, hook up a trailer, or maneuver a tight trail. The F-150 has a number of available features to make backing up a trailer relatively simple.

The updated BlueCruise 1.2 is particularly impressive; I was able to drive about 100 miles on Interstate 10 from the Palm Springs area to Los Angeles entirely hands-free. The lane centering is much improved over earlier versions of BlueCruise, like the version in Edmunds' long-term Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E with the older version of BlueCruise tends to ping-pong back and forth between the lane lines, but the much larger F-150 with the updated system keeps the truck centered without all the back and forth. The hands-free lane changing works well, too.

Although it's hands-free, this is still a Level 2 driver aid system. That means the driver has to watch and be ready to take over at any time. The lane change system only activates if you tap the turn signal. The system isn't perfect either. BlueCruise gets flustered in denser traffic, prompting frequent enough prompts to take over steering that I turned it off entirely. There's another rub: It's not included. New owners get a 90-day trial, but beyond that it's a $2,100 fee for three years.