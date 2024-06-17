How it drives

The Quartermaster is powered by the same BMW-sourced powertrain found in the SUV: a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system. This engine/transmission combination is well known to us, it can be found in a wide range of BMW products from the X5 and X7 SUVs to the 3 Series, 4 Series and even the Z4. But here in the Ineos, it has been modified and produces less horsepower for the sake of greater low-end torque. In the Grenadier, you've got 281 horsepower and 331 lb-ft.

The Quartermaster feels adequately quick on the road, but it's by no means fast. Ineos lists an estimated 0-to-60-mph time of 8.8 seconds for the truck, matching the SUV, and in our testing, the ute hit that time on the nose. I'd guess that the truck will end up being a little slower, given it's nearly 400 pounds heavier. I should also note that the SUV struggled with its braking performance, taking 152 feet to stop from 60 mph — a number that is likely to grow with the Quartermaster as well.

Driving the truck feels familiar to driving the SUV; the recirculating-ball steering gives the wheel some play at the top (like it does in the Wrangler) and it takes a good yank to get the nose to turn in. The Quartermaster also has the same quirk where the wheel does not unwind at times, so you can't just ease up your grip pressure and expect the wheels to turn back toward center (even while on the throttle).

Ride quality between the two vehicles is about the same, though the Quartermaster's lengthened wheelbase seems to add a touch of stability while cruising on the highway. The suspension setup features the same exact parts as the SUV's, but the rear springs have been dialed up to account for increased payload, and the rear end can get chatty over broken pavement as a result. I'm worried that the Quartermaster might struggle when it comes to towing anything near its 7,716-pound capacity — this will tax the powertrain and potentially cause a good amount of squat.