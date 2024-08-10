Now, if you’ve not experienced cooled seats before, you probably think I’m being dramatic, but trust me, they’re life-changing, especially in a car with leather upholstery. Cooled seats make hot weather much more bearable; you don’t feel like you’re sticking to the seat on longer trips. I think we can all agree that no one likes a sweaty butt, and cooled seats really help to mitigate that discomfort.

The Ranger’s lack of cooled seats would be more forgivable if the Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma didn't also offer them. Heck, there are plenty of inexpensive vehicles in a variety of segments that offer cooled seats. You can get a Kia Forte GT with this feature for around $27,000.

"We’re always looking to find the right balance of offering features customers desire while still being mindful of affordability and value for the money," a Ford spokesperson told me.