What Did We Get?

The 2021 Mach-E is available in four trim levels: Select, Premium, California Route 1 and the sporty GT model. We ended up purchasing a Mustang Mach-E Premium with a base MSRP of $48,700. We think this is the sweet spot. The GT offers more performance, but we weren't impressed enough with it to warrant the more than $10,000 price jump over the Mach-E Premium and nearly $20,000 gap between it and the Select.

Although Ford offers all-wheel drive, rear-wheel-drive models like this one get better EPA-estimated range. We also opted for the 88-kWh extended-range battery for $5,000. It increases the EPA estimate to 300 miles, a significant amount more than the 230-mile estimate for the standard battery. In Edmunds' real-world EV range testing, we saw a hugely impressive 341 miles of range. The total system output is 290 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque.

The Mach-E Premium comes fairly well equipped, so the only option we added was the larger battery pack. Standard features include LED headlights, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push-button start, a power liftgate, and a 15.5-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are plenty of charging options, too, with USB ports in both front and back rows, as well as a wireless charging pad. We also really enjoy the Premium trim's 10-speaker B&O audio system.

Ford includes a whole suite of driver aids and safety features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and a surround-view camera. Ours is also equipped with Ford's new BlueCruise hands-free highway driving mode, though it's limited to certain stretches of highway for now. As with any system like this, BlueCruise requires the driver to fully monitor the car and be ready to take over whenever necessary.

We searched for months to find a rear-wheel-drive Mach-E with the extended-range battery. They are in high demand on dealer lots. We would have waited even longer had we placed our order. Instead we pursued existing dealer stock. There were countless phone calls and texts to various dealers around Southern California, but every time one was available it would get snapped up before we arrived. We eventually nailed down a car when another customer canceled an order. Although the local Ford dealer was asking for $10,000 over MSRP, we were able to knock it down to $8,000. This brought our total to $61,700.

Why Did We Get It?

The Mustang Mach-E was a winner in our hearts from the second it arrived. It is handsome both inside and out, features one of the nicest interiors you'll find on any Ford, and offers excellent all-electric range. The Mach-E is fun and quick, even if raw acceleration isn't what you'll find on something like a Tesla Model Y.

Despite what the name and looks might suggest, this isn't an electrified Ford Mustang but a wholly separate vehicle. There was a bit of a fuss made about Ford desecrating the Mustang name by slapping it on something that doesn't run on gasoline. We think that is a bit overblown given how well the car looks and drives. If it gets people excited about electric vehicles, — especially ones this good — we're all for it.

Ford has a lot riding on the success of the Mach-E. With so many other EVs hitting the market, we just had to see how long the luster on the Mustang Mach-E can shine. How will it hold up over 20,000 miles? Will the range fall off as the battery gets older? How will the stylish interior fare over time? Will our initial warm feelings continue to grow or will we sour on Ford's new flavor? There's so much to talk about, so stay tuned to find out more.

Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation