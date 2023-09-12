New 2024 Ford F-150 First Look: If It Ain't Broke, Add Stuff

Raptors also get a small update. Almost everything, save for the refreshed exterior looks, won't change when it comes to the V6 Raptor. However, if you opt for the 37-inch tire package, you now get Fox live valve shocks that control compression and rebound independently of one another. Raptor buyers who stick with 35s get the same shocks as before, which only get variable compression control. The difference should make the body more stable as the Raptor bounds along the whoops and dunes of its natural desert habitat.

Another addition is a new take on the tailgate. The optional Pro Access Tailgate features a 20/60/20 split, and the middle portion is hinged on the right side. It opens like a typical door in your house would to three set positions, 37 degrees, 70 degrees and 100 degrees. The idea is to make access to the bed of the truck easier by creating an opening that isn't obstructed by a tailgate that is lying flat and creating an extra 2 feet of distance between you and your valuables. Another small but useful feature is the addition of a small storage box nestled in the side of the bed near the taillights.

Lastly, some new trims join the lineup in 2024. Gone is the old top-spec Limited, replaced with a new Platinum Plus model. Though the two trims will end up being largely equivalent in terms of features and equipment, the shakeup is part of Ford's attempt to streamline the F-150 lineup and make ordering one a simpler undertaking. Another new trim is the STX model. It's aimed at younger buyers and features a number of customization options like a black pack or a more chrome-forward theme as well as the FX4 off-road package for the more adventurous out there.