- The 2024 Ford F-150 isn't all-new, but a face-lift means there are plenty of small improvements.
- BlueCruise gets an update, and there are two new trims, new interior tech and a new exterior look.
- The updates might be small, but they probably keep the F-150 at the top of its game.
New 2024 Ford F-150 First Look: If It Ain't Broke, Add Stuff
The F-150 lineup is as complete as it's ever been
Nothing inspires continual improvement like constant competition, and the full-size truck segment might be the most competitive of them all. For 2024, the Ford F-150 is getting a round of midcycle updates that give it a new look, some extra power under the hood, a few new trims, and some extra tech. The most obvious changes will be what Ford has done to the exterior.
The grille is now a "coast-to-coast" design that, on lower trims, wraps all the way around the headlights in a callback to the F-series trucks of the 1970s. Higher trims also get new grille treatments and the LED headlights (now standard across the board) get a redo on all models. The daytime running lights also get a light massage — on the lower end of the trim ladder they have a soft amber hue while high-spec F-150s get bright white C-shaped DRLs. The rear end will look largely familiar but the taillights get a slight massage too.
Inside, all F-150s now get a 12-inch digital gauge cluster as standard kit and there's no more small center screen. All models now have a 12-inch central touchscreen display as standard too. Other tech improvements encompass an update to BlueCruise, Ford's hands-free driving assistance system. BlueCruise 1.2 adds auto lane change — which only requires a tap of the indicator stalk before the truck changes lanes once it's deemed safe to do so — and in-lane repositioning, which creates a gap between the F-150 and larger vehicles (like semis) in adjacent lanes.
Mechanical changes are limited for the refresh. Ford has dropped the entry-level naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6, and the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 now serves as the base engine but power remains the same at 325 hp and 400 lb-ft. The Raptor R's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 will get a boost in power, per Ford, but it hasn't said by how much just yet. Output for the larger 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with the PowerBoost hybrid remains 430 horsepower, 570 lb-ft of torque, but Ford is taking the dilemma of choosing the PowerBoost out of the equation.
The hybridized version of the 3.5-liter V6 used to cost an extra $1,900, but for 2024 it will cost the same as the 3.5-liter V6. It's also worth noting that choosing the PowerBoost hybrid now requires you to also opt for four-wheel drive (before the PowerBoost could be had on rear-wheel-drive trucks), and that XL models no longer have the option for the hybrid. Power outputs for the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 and the V6-powered versions of the Raptor stay unchanged for 2024.
One thing that hasn't seen an improvement is towing. Max towing actually goes down a touch, from 13,900 pounds to 13,500 pounds. Why the 400-pound dip? Ford says it's because the 36-gallon fuel tank is now standard on every F-150 save for those with the PowerBoost hybrid powertrain (which gets an almost as large 30-gallon tank). The added weight means that the F-150 can't tow as much as it used to, but Ford reckons most customers won't mind giving up that small amount of capability for the extra range they get out of the larger tank.
Raptors also get a small update. Almost everything, save for the refreshed exterior looks, won't change when it comes to the V6 Raptor. However, if you opt for the 37-inch tire package, you now get Fox live valve shocks that control compression and rebound independently of one another. Raptor buyers who stick with 35s get the same shocks as before, which only get variable compression control. The difference should make the body more stable as the Raptor bounds along the whoops and dunes of its natural desert habitat.
Another addition is a new take on the tailgate. The optional Pro Access Tailgate features a 20/60/20 split, and the middle portion is hinged on the right side. It opens like a typical door in your house would to three set positions, 37 degrees, 70 degrees and 100 degrees. The idea is to make access to the bed of the truck easier by creating an opening that isn't obstructed by a tailgate that is lying flat and creating an extra 2 feet of distance between you and your valuables. Another small but useful feature is the addition of a small storage box nestled in the side of the bed near the taillights.
Lastly, some new trims join the lineup in 2024. Gone is the old top-spec Limited, replaced with a new Platinum Plus model. Though the two trims will end up being largely equivalent in terms of features and equipment, the shakeup is part of Ford's attempt to streamline the F-150 lineup and make ordering one a simpler undertaking. Another new trim is the STX model. It's aimed at younger buyers and features a number of customization options like a black pack or a more chrome-forward theme as well as the FX4 off-road package for the more adventurous out there.
The F-150's segment is highly competitive to say the least, and the Blue Oval is consistently updating its best-selling vehicle to stay on top. The changes made for 2024 will likely help keep the F-150 at the top of its game and ensure it stays at the top of our truck rankings.
Edmunds says
The best was just made that much better, and we don't foresee anyone taking issue with these changes.