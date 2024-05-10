We Bought a 2024 Ford Ranger for Our Long-Term Test Fleet

What did we get?

Aside from the hotted-up Raptor, our 2024 Lariat is the highest trim Ranger you can buy. The Lariat — which starts at $45,225, including destination charges, in standard rear-wheel drive — is loaded up with just about every feature you could want: We've got heated leather seats, Ford's latest driver assist systems (though BlueCruise hands-free driving is unavailable), a bangin' Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In addition to the Lariat's standard kit, we ponied up $3,485 for four-wheel drive and topped it off with the $1,295 FX4 off-road package, which adds features like a dedicated off-road screen, upgraded suspension, all-terrain tires, and an electronic-locking rear differential. All in, we paid $50,580 for our truck.

The one thing we didn't opt for? The Ranger's upgraded 2.7L EcoBoost V6, which wasn't yet available at the time of our purchase. Instead, our Ranger has the base 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's carried over from the previous truck but still makes a healthy 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.