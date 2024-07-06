45,000 Miles Later, Our Long-Term Ford F-150 Hybrid Still Rules

There's a new one, but …

Ford introduced a hefty refresh of the F-150 for 2024, and while it'd be easy to assume that we'd swap our truck for a fresh one, we're still rocking with Big Red. Why? It comes down to a few things. The first is, even though there are plenty of new features, the changes to the 2024 F-150 aren't that substantial. We typically go for total redesigns or brand-new cars when we enter something into our long-term fleet. But there's another good reason, too.

Back in 2021, you could get the hybrid powertrain on less expensive F-150 trim levels. Our truck is a lower-grade XLT model with plenty of extra fixins' like navigation, a tow package, a 360-degree camera suite, a spray-in bedliner, and 20-inch dark alloy wheels. It cost us $66,285 when we first took delivery.

Even though the hybrid engine was our big-ticket add-on, you could have, in theory, spent less than $50,000 to get a PowerBoost F-150 back then — the base price of our truck was $44,155 and the hybrid a $4,495 option. In 2024, you have to spend at least $68,035 because you have to go for the pricier Lariat model in order to get hybrid power. And that's before you add in desirables from the $5,055 Lariat High equipment package and the $1,095 FX4 off-road package (which our truck also has).