What’s happened so far?

The Model 3 Performance has been in our garage for less than a month, but we’ve wasted no time putting it to the test. And already, it offers quite a bit more jolt (in a good way) than its Long Range counterpart.

On our test track, the Model 3 Performance ran to 60 mph in 3 seconds and hit the quarter mile in 11 seconds with a top speed of 123.7 mph. (Note: Tesla's 0-60 mph time includes rollout, while ours does not.) However, while the Performance's braking was good, it wasn’t as mind-blowing as its acceleration. The Model 3 Performance stopped at 109 feet from 60 mph, just 1 foot short of its main competitor, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The Model 3 Performance also pulled 0.97 g on the skidpad on all-season tires, slightly below the Ioniq 5 N.

We also put the Tesla Model 3 Performance through our Edmunds EV Range Test, where it surprisingly achieved 306 miles of range. That's 3 miles over the EPA estimate, which might not seem like much, but considering we've consistently had trouble meeting Tesla's range claims, this is a step in the right direction.

“This is fantastic range for the performance you are getting,” said senior reviews editor Brian Wong. “It seems going from the Long Range to the Performance, you are only giving up about 30 miles or so."