2023 Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Pricing Announced

Genesis, the luxury arm of the Hyundai Group, has announced pricing for the brand's newest electric vehicle: the 2023 Genesis GV60. This new SUV slots in just below the excellent GV70 in terms of size, but the GV60 isn't just a smaller crossover — it's the automaker's first electric vehicle and it shares a platform with the awesome Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Those two electric SUVs/hatchbacks proved Hyundai and Kia can be serious contenders in the EV space as the competition really starts heating up. The GV60 is priced to go head-to-head with the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Here are the details.

Pricing is bold, but industry-first features make it a standout

The new 2023 Genesis GV60 will come in two trims: Advanced and Performance, both with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrains and a 77.4-kWh battery. The Advanced will come with 314 horsepower and a range of 248 miles and carry a starting price of $59,985 including destination. The Performance turns things up a bit with 429 hp, though a Boost Mode temporarily pushes output to 483 hp. Range falls slightly to 235 miles on a full charge — still more than enough for typical commuting duties. The base price for the sportier Performance model starts at $68,985 with destination charges. No matter which flavor you opt for, the GV60 is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and any applicable state tax credits.