2023 Genesis GV60 Electric SUV Pricing Announced

- Starts at $59,985 and is eligible for the federal tax credit
- Truly keyless entry and driving with facial recognition
- Limited to just four states at launch
Genesis, the luxury arm of the Hyundai Group, has announced pricing for the brand's newest electric vehicle: the 2023 Genesis GV60. This new SUV slots in just below the excellent GV70 in terms of size, but the GV60 isn't just a smaller crossover — it's the automaker's first electric vehicle and it shares a platform with the awesome Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Those two electric SUVs/hatchbacks proved Hyundai and Kia can be serious contenders in the EV space as the competition really starts heating up. The GV60 is priced to go head-to-head with the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Here are the details.
The new 2023 Genesis GV60 will come in two trims: Advanced and Performance, both with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrains and a 77.4-kWh battery. The Advanced will come with 314 horsepower and a range of 248 miles and carry a starting price of $59,985 including destination. The Performance turns things up a bit with 429 hp, though a Boost Mode temporarily pushes output to 483 hp. Range falls slightly to 235 miles on a full charge — still more than enough for typical commuting duties. The base price for the sportier Performance model starts at $68,985 with destination charges. No matter which flavor you opt for, the GV60 is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit and any applicable state tax credits.
The GV60 Advanced comes well equipped with features including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Advanced also marks the first use of Genesis' new Face Connect system, which uses a camera to recognize the driver to unlock the car and activate preset seat and mirror positions.
Upgrading to the Performance doesn't just net you a more potent powertrain — you also get upgraded leather, massaging front seats, heated rear seats, adaptive suspension dampers and smartphone-as-a-key functionality.
Underneath the admittedly distinct styling that nevertheless solidifies the GV60 as part of the Genesis family, the GV60 shares its platform with the duo from Hyundai and Kia. That means the GV60 is future-proofed, in a way, with a battery that can take advantage of the fastest 350-kW DC chargers on the market. Though those are rare today, as infrastructure continues to be built out, they will become more common. Genesis estimates you can take the battery from 10% to 80% capacity in as few as 18 minutes when connected to these lightning-fast chargers. The GV60 will also support vehicle-to-load charging, with a 220-volt input so you can supply power to small appliances, or even another EV in emergencies.
While the Genesis shares a common platform with Hyundai and Kia, its cabin is quite different from the interiors of those vehicles. It looks distinct and luxurious, and the central Crystal Sphere not only provides light and looks cool, but it also spins out of the way to reveal the shift knob. From truly keyless entry and driving to this, the GV60 appears poised to redefine how people engage with their vehicle.
The only downside we can see is limited initial availability. Genesis is selling the GV60 in just four states to start: California, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
Though it's likely to be in short supply at first, the GV60 seems like a promising contender in the EV segment.