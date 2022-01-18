TESTED: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Beats Its EPA Range but Trails the Competition

Testing the Ioniq 5 in the real world

Edmunds tests every new electric vehicle on the same real-world driving loop to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. If you scroll through our EV range leaderboard, you'll see that most EVs have matched or exceeded their EPA range estimates in our testing. Much of that has to do with our ability to test in near ideal conditions year-round.

Our Ioniq 5 test car was a fully loaded Limited trim model, equipped with 20-inch wheels and all-season tires (Michelin Primacy Tour A/S, 255/45 R20) at all four corners, inflated to the factory-recommended pressure of 34 psi (a far lower tire pressure than we're used to seeing for EVs). It weighed in at 4,698 pounds, which is lighter than both the Mustang Mach-E and VW ID.4 but a couple of hundred pounds heavier than the Tesla Model Y.

Over the course of a full day of driving at a slightly chilly average temperature of 55 degrees, we managed to travel a total of 270 miles. That's 14 miles more than the EPA estimate, a modest improvement of 5.5%. By comparison, the Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric outperformed their estimates by 21.9% and 18.9%, respectively — and they're not even purpose-built EVs, i.e., they're based on existing platforms built for gasoline powertrains. We figured the Ioniq 5 would at least match the overdelivery of its Hyundai EV stablemates.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 range versus the competition

Comparing the Ioniq 5 to other Hyundai EVs is one thing, but we've also verified in our testing that comparable models from Tesla and Ford surpass the 300-mile range mark. Ford's Mustang Mach-E Premium Extended Range, which is EPA-estimated at 270 miles of range per full charge, managed 304 miles in our testing, while Tesla's Model Y Long Range managed 317 miles. Even the Kia Niro EV — another retrofit of a car designed for gasoline — rolled up 285 miles on our real-world route.

That's not to say that 270 miles is subpar exactly. It's just that the Ioniq 5 could have made more of a splash with 300-plus-mile capability right out of the gate. To be fair, the rear-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 Long Range has an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles. Stay tuned for our test of that variant to see if the Ioniq 5 can get into the 300-mile club with a different configuration.

So how much did those 270 miles cost?

While the total range of a vehicle continues to dominate the EV conversation and will likely be a popular talking point for the Ioniq, energy consumption is an important factor as well. Energy consumption is what determines how much your miles will cost you. The unit of measurement for consumption, the kilowatt-hour, can be thought of as the EV equivalent of a gallon of gasoline. Just like gas, the price of electricityvaries depending on where you live. For example, you'll pay about 10 cents per kWh in Washington as of this writing, whereas in Hawaii it'll run you about 34 cents.

So, what can Ioniq 5 owners expect to pay at "the pump"? After charging the battery back to full, we calculated an Edmunds consumption rate of 30.9 kWh/100 miles, which is 9.1% more efficient than the EPA estimate of 34 kWh/100 miles. If we lived in Hawaii, our 270-mile trip in the Ioniq 5 would have cost us $28.37, while if we lived in Washington, that same trip would cost just $8.34.

If we compare the Ioniq 5 to its most efficient competition, the Tesla Model Y Long Range (26.2 kWh/100 miles), the same 270 miles would have cost $24.05 in Hawaii and $7.07 in Washington. The takeaway here is that the differences in your fuel bill will be relatively marginal if choosing between the Ioniq 5 and any one of its closest competitors.