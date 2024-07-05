Living life one quarter mile at a time

Here at Edmunds, we race responsibly, and so the Model Y earned its street cred on the drag strip. It went up against some of the best performance vehicles available and racked up several impressive wins. We'll post links to each of the full-length episodes below in case you want to transition from the mix tape session to a full-on album listening party.

Eventually, the drag races evolved into our one-of-a-kind U-Drags format, which involves not only straight-line performance but also tests the vehicles' braking and cornering abilities. The Model Y was one of the first few EVs to test out this concept.

Drag races

U-Drag races