Skip to main content

All the Times We Raced Our Long-Term Tesla Model Y Performance

Here's how the Tesla Model Y Performance lived up to its name

Tesla Model Y vs. Lamborghini Urus
  • written by
    Senior Consumer Advice Editor & Content Strategy
    Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • We made a compilation video of our long-term Tesla Model Y Performance's many, many drag races.
  • The Model Y had several victories over some formidable opponents.
  • We may not have liked how it drove on the street, but on track, it was a force to be reckoned with.

We recently said goodbye to our long-term Tesla Model Y Performance. In the four years we owned this silent assassin, we piled on 40,000 miles, drag-raced it, U-Drag-raced it, went through a set of tires, and pushed loads of electrons around in the process. For those who are late to our Tesla party, our video team has made a mixtape of the Model Y's greatest racing hits. There's lots to see here.

Living life one quarter mile at a time

Here at Edmunds, we race responsibly, and so the Model Y earned its street cred on the drag strip. It went up against some of the best performance vehicles available and racked up several impressive wins. We'll post links to each of the full-length episodes below in case you want to transition from the mix tape session to a full-on album listening party.

Eventually, the drag races evolved into our one-of-a-kind U-Drags format, which involves not only straight-line performance but also tests the vehicles' braking and cornering abilities. The Model Y was one of the first few EVs to test out this concept.

Drag races

U-Drag races

Drag racing the Model Y

Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Jeep Trackhawk - Racing 2 of the Fastest SUVs | 0-60 Performance & More
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan | Reviewing & Racing Performance EVs | 0-60 Performance
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. Shelby GT500 | EV vs. Muscle | 0-60 Performance & More
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 ― Best Luxury Compact SUVs
See all videos

Edmunds says

Truthfully, many of us weren't fans of driving the Model Y around town due to its noisy cabin and stiff ride. But on the drag strip, it became the weapon of choice and brought big grins to our faces. Farewell, "Tessy." Your younger sib, who's a little too much into sci-fi, is moving in and staying with us for a while.

Ronald Montoyaby

Ronald Montoya has worked in the automotive industry since 2008. He has written over a thousand car related articles and bought and sold over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Ronald is a senior consumer advice editor and content strategy at Edmunds and has also contributed to the Associated Press. He has also been featured on ABC, NBC and NPR on a number of car shopping topics. He got his start in the auto industry by taking a part-time job at a car dealership, where he worked in the service and accounting department.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model