lexus-rz-vs-tesla-model-y.jpg

Watch: Can the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Take Down the Tesla Model Y?

The new kid on the block takes on an old favorite

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The Lexus RZ 450e is Lexus' first EV for the U.S. market.
  • We decided to see how it'll stack up against a homegrown fan favorite.
  • The Model Y is a tough challenge for the range- and power-deficient Lexus. Let's see if the RZ can overcome those limitations.

The 2023 Lexus RZ450e isn't bursting out of the gates with crazy new tech, incredible range figures or face-warping speed. Instead, it's focused on being a good Lexus that just so happens to be an EV. But can it sway buyers away from the Tesla Model Y? The Tesla has been the default choice in this segment for years, and on paper it doesn't look good for the Lexus, which is slower, lacks range and costs about the same. But can its luxurious cabin, well-executed steering apparatus and impressive build quality help it come from behind? Check out the video below to find out.

Edmunds says

The Tesla has the numbers advantage everywhere you look, but if you want something truly luxurious, the Lexus could be hard to ignore.

