- The Lexus RZ 450e is Lexus' first EV for the U.S. market.
- We decided to see how it'll stack up against a homegrown fan favorite.
- The Model Y is a tough challenge for the range- and power-deficient Lexus. Let's see if the RZ can overcome those limitations.
Watch: Can the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Take Down the Tesla Model Y?
The new kid on the block takes on an old favorite
The 2023 Lexus RZ450e isn't bursting out of the gates with crazy new tech, incredible range figures or face-warping speed. Instead, it's focused on being a good Lexus that just so happens to be an EV. But can it sway buyers away from the Tesla Model Y? The Tesla has been the default choice in this segment for years, and on paper it doesn't look good for the Lexus, which is slower, lacks range and costs about the same. But can its luxurious cabin, well-executed steering apparatus and impressive build quality help it come from behind? Check out the video below to find out.
Edmunds says
The Tesla has the numbers advantage everywhere you look, but if you want something truly luxurious, the Lexus could be hard to ignore.