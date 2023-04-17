EV Opulence Aplenty: The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Like the standard EQS SUV on which it is based, the Maybach comes with copious amounts of room, the dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen layout, a good amount of driving range, the latest tech and driver assist aids, and a sumptuous interior — especially for rear passengers, who are given special attention. This is exemplified by the standard four-seat configuration, which outfits the rear seats with all the adjustments and heating, cooling and massaging functions as those in the front. (Don't worry, a five-passenger configuration is available if you need extra carrying capacity.)

Other exclusive touches include abundant Maybach logos emblazoned throughout — it's stitched into the headrests, projected via puddle lamps and even incorporated in the inner lining of the tailgate and the faux air intakes on the front of the vehicle. If you want a car with as much branding as a Louis Vuitton handbag, you've come to the right place.

At the time of this writing, there are no direct competitors to this vehicle. The closest that could come would be the Tesla Model X and GMC Hummer EV SUV, but the Maybach EQS SUV is much more lavish and comfortable, and almost assuredly more expensive.

How much range and power does the Maybach EQS 680 SUV have?

The Maybach EQS 680 SUV is powered by two electric motors (one in front and one in the rear) to give the big EV all-wheel drive. Combined output stands at a healthy 649 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque — enough to propel the Maybach EQS SUV from a standstill to 60 mph in an estimated 4.1 seconds. That's plenty of oomph to get this behemoth moving. It should share the same 108.4-kWh battery pack that also powers the EQS sedan and EQS SUV.

Mercedes estimates the Maybach EQS 680 SUV will get up to 373 miles on a single charge, but keep in mind this is using the more generous European WLTP measuring standard. We think an EPA range just north of 300 miles sounds about right.

That's a lot of range for a vehicle this large and heavy, and that's partially due to the application of the DCU (or Disconnect Unit) first seen on the EQE SUV. The DCU (not to be confused with the DC Universe superhero film series) functions by decoupling the front motor from the axle, essentially changing the Maybach from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, to maximize range. Disengaging the front motor removes the parasitic draw on range that would occur in a typical all-wheel-drive system. Once you start slowing down, or have a need for more power, the system will automatically re-engage the front motor.

While we think the EPA will rate the Maybach EQS SUV at around 300 miles of range, other Mercedes-Benz models have done quite well on Edmunds' EV range test. We drove the EQS 450+, for instance, a staggering 422 miles before we needed to recharge, versus the EPA's estimate of 350 miles. We are hopeful that the Maybach EQS SUV will also be an overachiever but won't know for certain until we're able to test it later this year.

What kind of charging capabilities does the Maybach EQS 680 SUV have?

The Maybach EQS SUV is built upon a 400-volt electric architecture, which is typical for most current electric vehicles. Some EVs — like Porsche's Taycan and Kia's EV6 — use a higher-capacity 800-volt system that can handle faster DC fast-charging speeds. Mercedes says its 400-volt design allows for consistent linear charging, rather than higher maximum rates that spike and fall depending on various factors in more robust charging systems.

Whether or not that's simple marketing spin, the Maybach EQS SUV has DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 200 kW. Mercedes estimates that a Maybach charging at this maximum can add 137 miles of range after fast-charging for 15 minutes (again, according to the WLTP measurements) and can go from 10% to 80% battery life in 31 minutes. A standard Level 2 home-charging system will fill from 0% to 100% in a little under 13 hours.

Mercedes is currently investigating a more premium charging experience for EQS Maybach owners, so we'll have to wait and see if that is in addition to the two years of free charging on the Electrify America network (you access it through the Mercedes Me charge service) like other EQS owners enjoy. That service also allows you to charge on other networks and simplifies the payment process through one account, and at some stations, you won't even need to swipe your card.

How's the Maybach EQS 680 SUV's interior?

The Maybach EQS SUV’s cabin is, in a word, serene. While it was motionless, and with a crowd of journalists chatting directly outside, we couldn't hear a peep from the inside — absolute isolation. When playing anything through the 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround-sound system (which features Dolby Atmos immersion audio), you can close your eyes and be transported to a front seat at the New York symphony or a private Alicia Keys concert.

Passenger space is plentiful in the Maybach EQS SUV, with comfortable seating in both the front and rear rows. The large-domed exterior shape helps create an abundance of headroom inside. Occupants of all shapes and sizes should find generous accommodations. The front row features some of the plushest seats we've ever been in and are so cushy that it would be easy to take a nap in when parked. Heck, it would be tempting to nap while in motion — they're that good.

As with any Maybach, the rear seats are where the real action is. That's where you'll find the reclining lounge chair, Champagne flutes, a rear refrigerator unit that can keep your cheese and charcuterie cold, and a tray table that you can fold out from the rear center console for eating said cheese and meats.

The overall impression inside the cabin is its poshness. From the yacht-like wooden veneers to the supple leather that adorns key touchpoints, all the way to the impressive build quality that ties every nook and cranny together, there are no quarters given in terms of quality. It's a well-balanced mix of the traditional and a nouveau modern appeal. Mercedes clearly brought its A-game and then some.

Our only issue — and be warned, this is very nitpicky, first-world-problems stuff — is that other Maybach models don't offer the same level of customization as their peers, and we believe that will continue with the EQS SUV. So don't expect to be able to embroider your initials on the headrests or mix and match two different leather colors, like you can in a Bentley Bentayga.

How's the Maybach EQS 680 SUV's tech?

"What is good must also be beautiful." That was Wilhelm Maybach's mantra and is reflected in the Maybach-specific customized Hyperscreen display. The so-called Hyperscreen measures 56 inches and encompasses three digital displays under one panel. It consists of an instrument screen for the driver, a central touchscreen, and a touchscreen in front of the front passenger, and it dominates the front dashboard. The high-definition graphics are beautiful to behold and the system responds quickly to user inputs. Rear passengers are treated to a pair of 11.6-inch displays mounted to the front-seat backrests.

The Mercedes MBUX operating system acts as your personal concierge at the prompt of your voice. It recognizes natural language and can be used to control vehicle functions like seat adjustments, climate controls, radio and navigation settings, and potentially other things specific to Maybach owners — though these have yet to be revealed. Rear occupants will be able to use gesture controls to close the door, skip to the next track, and perform other functions thanks to motion-sensing rear cameras.

Not enough for you? The Maybach EQS SUV is also packed to the proverbial gills with all the modern driver assist features you can imagine.

How's the Maybach EQS 680 SUV's storage?

When you're spending this amount of coin on a car, you can probably afford to send for another vehicle to carry your luggage. That's because behind the posh rear seats, the Maybach only offers 15.3 cubic feet of cargo space, and there's a large divider in the middle where the rear refrigerator module resides. For reference, that's equivalent to a Kia Forte’s cargo capacity and is considerably less than what's available in a majority of its smaller competitors. Heck, its smaller sibling, the EQE SUV, which has 20 cubic feet of cargo.

Like its brethren, the Maybach doesn't offer a frunk. Not that you'd want to — there's just a bunch of electrical components underhood. Just forget about frunks.