Here's Where Our Ford Ranger Could Use Some Work

Almost a year ago, we added a 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat equipped with the FX4 off-road package to our One-Year Road Test fleet. We named the Ranger Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2025, and overall, it’s an excellent midsize pickup. But with that award comes high expectations and increased scrutiny, and while the Ranger is great, there's still room for improvement.

Comfort is a mixed bag

The Ranger has a more compliant, comfortable ride than competitors like the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma. Where those trucks can feel a bit jarring over bumps in the road, the Ranger generally has an easier time staying smooth.

However, the seats could use some work. "Both the seats and headrests were quite uncomfortable over a long drive," noted editor Jake Sundstrom. The headrests, in particular, struck a nasty chord with several members of the Edmunds team — they're too firm and are aggressively tilted so far forward that they gave video manager Will Kaufman neck strain. Both Jake and Will agree that the Ranger’s seats are a deal-breaker.