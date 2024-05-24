Goodbye, GT500: 4 Years and 30K Miles in the Fastest, Orangest, Loudest Ford Mustang Ever

The optional Recaros weren't to everyone's liking either. A more muscular staff member found them to be too tight and wished we had stuck with the standard seats, while another editor lamented their lack of breathability, especially on warmer days. Should you be in the market for a GT500, we'd recommend having a test sit in the Recaros before you pull the trigger.

So, was it expensive to own?

In some ways yes, but not due to any fault of the car. Though our experience with the GT500 got off to a horrendous and frustrating start thanks to Galpin Ford (you can read more about that in the GT500's long-term road test page), other than a leaky transmission cooler, which was replaced under warranty, the Shelby performed flawlessly.

What made it so expensive? For starters, the oil changes were all over $200 due to a 12-quart capacity for a specific 5W-50 motor oil. On top of that, and because of our various track days and hard driving during video shoots, we ran the accelerated maintenance schedule as outlined by Ford in the owner's manual. That included items like a rear-axle service, which totaled $388.79, while a new transmission filter and fluid change set us back a whopping $1,326.59. Both of these should be done with roughly 500 miles of track driving.

Tires were another necessary expense and are simply the cost of doing business with a car like the GT500. Though originally equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, after our first track day we replaced them with the stickier and more capable Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which come standard on the Shelby if you order the Carbon Fiber Track package. When we first picked those up in 2021, a set of those babies set us back $1,800.56. Today, they're $2,365.24. We went through multiple sets of these in our four years of ownership.